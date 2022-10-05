Merry about mead

Matt Trahan, co-founder of Sap House Meadery of Ossipee, is headlining the next Beer for History program at the American Independence Museum’s Folson Tavern in Exeter today at 6 p.m. Trahan will be sharing details about mead, one of the oldest type of alcoholic beverage in the world.

 AMERICAN INDEPENDCE MUSEUM

It’s a long weekend for many, and the Granite State is in full fall regalia. Here’s how you can celebrate the season:

The Sandwich Fair returns Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8-10, at 7 Wentworth Hill Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. to the midway, farmer’s market and craft building, while the midway and exhibit halls rev up at 9 a.m. Highlights include parades, skillet and keg tosses, tractor pulls and stage shows by jugglers, clowns, magicians, mentalists, a sword swallower and music. Look for the final performances by Anatole “Annie” Paquette in the regional band Annie and the Orphans at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.