It’s a long weekend for many, and the Granite State is in full fall regalia. Here’s how you can celebrate the season:
The Sandwich Fair returns Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8-10, at 7 Wentworth Hill Road. Gates open at 8 a.m. to the midway, farmer’s market and craft building, while the midway and exhibit halls rev up at 9 a.m. Highlights include parades, skillet and keg tosses, tractor pulls and stage shows by jugglers, clowns, magicians, mentalists, a sword swallower and music. Look for the final performances by Anatole “Annie” Paquette in the regional band Annie and the Orphans at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday.
The 39th annual Wool Arts Tour welcomes visitors to five sites for fiber arts demonstrations, hay rides, music, food, shopping and animals. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. Locations include Spinner Farm, 192 Old County Road, Deering; Glory Be Farm, 268 Bible Hill Road, Bennington; Brimstone Hollow, 46 Middle Road, Hancock; Ten Talents at La Bergerie Dumas, 420 Slip Road, Greenfield; and Maple Lane Farm, 24 Maple Lane, Lyndeborough.
Milford Pumpkin Festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Oval Stage and Union Square. Look for the arrival of the Pumpkin Runner and the town hall lighting, with some help from the Milford Fire Department at about 7 p.m. The festival continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will music, beer, wine and spirits tastings, vendor booths, a pumpkin carving station and community lighting, performances by the Flying Gravity Circus, a haunted trail at Emerson Park, and the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In.
White Mountain Oktoberfest takes over Loon Mountain in Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday with German food, drink and music. Highlights include the “Stein-Carrying Keg-Rollin’ Relay” at 2 p.m. both days, along with assorted keg tosses.
Somersworth Festival Association presents its annual pumpkin festival from 10 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Somersworth Plaza on Main St. Decorate a pumpkin, make a scarecrow, take a hay ride and enjoy performances by rock band Bad Breath Microphone, Tricky Dick’s Magic Show and Sole City Dance.
Warner Fall Foliage Festival, a Monadnock Region tradition since 1947, is headed back to town this weekend. The midway kicks into gear Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday’s lineup includes a 5K race at 9:30 a.m., an oxen competition throughout the day and a children’s parade at 1 p.m. On Sunday, look for a kids’ 1-mile run at 9:30 a.m., a woodsmen’s competition throughout the day and a grand parade at 1 p.m. In addition, there will be lots of music, a craft and farmers market, and lobster dinner and chicken barbecue.
The 14th annual New Hampshire Brewfest, with samples from nearly 50 breweries, is at Cisco Brewers, 35 Corporate Drive, Portsmouth, on Saturday. The event starts at noon for VIP ticket holders and 1 p.m. for those with regular passes. It runs through 4:30 p.m.
The Monadnock Art Open Studios Tour runs through 65 artist studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The event map includes addresses for stops in Jaffrey, Dublin, Marlborough, Harrisville, Hancock and Peterborough. This is one of New England’s oldest and largest weekend art tours.
The Annual Duck Drop event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury. Watch out below as ducks are tossed from the lift. Guests can ride the Sunapee Express while dropping ducks at targets to win prizes. Proceeds go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire. There will be a barbecue, music and pumpkin painting.
Sap House Meadery, based in Ossipee, will headline the next Beer for History at the American Independence Museum’s Folsom Tavern, 164 Water St., Exeter, from 6 to 8 p.m. today. Sample brews, wine or mead with names like “My Hour of Darkness,” “Ready to Drum” and “Sugar Maple.”
The RiverFire Festival lights up Berlin on Saturday, Oct. 15. In addition to the spectacle of flames on boom piers across the Androscoggin River, there will be pumpkin displays along the bridge, a beer tent, a zombie-themed Poker run (dress yourself to match your machine), hayrides, a 5k running race, and a children’s Halloween parade.
The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in downtown Laconia. Popular features are back, from the pumpkin displays to the Zombie Walk and on to the children’s activity hub on Canal Street. There also will be a craft and artisan show, performances by The Cake Theatre/Recycled Percussion in Veterans Square, classic Halloween movies at the Colonial on Main Street, a costume parade for kids and pumpkin bowling. Two important returning features are the lighting of the jack-o’-lanterns at 4:45 p.m. and the Pumpkin Dump Derby at 7:15 p.m.