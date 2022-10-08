ENTER-NEW-ENGLAND-FALL-FOLIAGE-SOME-1-MLV.jpg

Fall colors are starting to hit their peak along the Deerfield River in Charlemont, Massachusetts, along Route 2.

 Don Treeger/The Republican

Autumn holds a special place in the hearts of many New Englanders. It’s the season of apple picking and cider drinking; a great time for families to run out and gather pumpkins for delicious seasonal pastries or to carve for Halloween festivities; and perhaps the most beloved of all, is the awe-inspiring fall foliage trips people can take across New England.

Peak fall foliage is expected to hit the northern region of New England in Maine and upper parts of New Hampshire and Vermont in late September and last through part of October. Due to severe drought conditions, progression will continue to slow down and stall the further south you go in New England where the drought has had the most impact, according to Yankee Magazine forecasters.