This foliage season, hike it, bike it, drive it or hoof it through the Granite State

It’s not a one and done kind of thing. Fall in New Hampshire is all about the outdoors, and you don’t need to wait until the exact moment of peak color hits a region before taking a peek.
With 2020 being a socially distanced “staycation” kind of world, people are in the mood to hike it, bike it, hoof it and drive it.
But first, some handy tips:
Start at home. I’ve discovered more about where I live in the past six months than in more than 23 years of living here. (“Wait, how long has this been here?”) Be curious about what’s hiding in plain sight.
Keep an open mind. We tend to think of vacations as being somewhere on the other side of a plane trip. But this year is a perfect time to check out all the Granite State towns and villages we’ve never gotten around to really seeing. (And sometimes those “touristy” things we’ve previously avoided are — big gasp — actually fun.)
Think about maps ... and bathrooms. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes that make a little advance planning necessary. Download maps and other background info, check on possible changes in parking policies and research where the nearest open restroom might be.
Also check to see if reservations are required at a particular site or park.
This past weekend, my own list included visits to the New Boston Rail Trail and the Uncanoonuc Mountains Hiking Trails in Goffstown. Both places had a mix of regulars and first-timers, some doing work-outs and others on leisurely jaunts.
New Boston Rail Trail
The New Boston Rail Trail stretches along what was a railroad corridor for freight and passenger travel on the Boston & Maine Railroad from 1893 to 1931.
Since my 125-pound woolly mammoth of a dog often accompanies me and my husband on short hikes, we chose a 1.5-mile stretch of flat trail from Lang Station to Park Road. Access to the trailheads are off Route 13 on Gregg Mill Road on one end and Hilldale Lane at the Hillsborough County Youth Center/4H Fairgrounds on the other.
It’s a popular spot for runners, walkers and families, with a wide, well-groomed trail running along the Piscataquog River.
There’s a series of wooden benches at regular intervals in case anyone needs to rest, contemplate the scenery or nosh on a back-packed snack.
It’s not just a dog-friendly trail. Horses are a common sight, too. The forest arches over the old rail bed, giving a tunnel-like aspect to the view down the trail as moving figures go from hazy, distant outlines to moving feet, paws and hooves. I met a half-dozen canines, and waved hello to two young women on horses as they trotted by.
The only downside was the low water level, since lack of rain has dramatically changed the appearance of lakes, ponds and rivers this year.
Part-way along the trail is a New Hampshire historical marker for the site of a water-powered saw mill, an Industrial Revolution era industry that was in operation from the 1700s to the 1860s. The site is named for James Willson Jr., a builder of the mill, and Elias Dickey Jr., who would later run the mill.
On the sunny morning I visited, I found it a funny juxtaposition to see a pink bicycle and a gray helmet painted to look like a toothy shark resting on a slab of rock atop some of the old foundations of the mill. The past meets the present on the side of this preserved and repurposed railroad bed.
For more information about the New Boston Rail Trail, including ongoing efforts to extend the trail to the Goffstown line, go to nbrailtrail.com.
Uncanoonuc trails
Leaving the hound at home, I headed back the following day to the Uncanoonuc Mountains Hiking Trails in Goffstown. A map at a kiosk off Mountain Road reminds me that the North mountain looks toward Pack Monadnock while the South peak affords glimpses toward Manchester and Boston, weather permitting.
Each are small in comparison to New Hampshire’s 48 4,000-footers — the Uncanoonucs are only about 1,320 in elevation. North Uncanoonuc is more forested, while South Uncanoonuc has the jarring presence of trail-side graffiti and a peak dotted with communication towers, like some giant pin cushion.
Still, I’d been here before during peak foliage and was pleasantly surprised by how the colors really popped at the south summit. So, I’d come back to get a sense of what it looks like in early fall, and plan a return in a week or two.
The Link and Summit trails to the summit and back are about 2 1/2-half miles. It’s considered a moderate hike, but there are some steep inclines and lots of roots and rocks, so keep one eye on the trail and the other on the foliage.
Adventurous mountain bikers enjoy the switchbacks between the two mountains and I stopped to watch one determined guy power up a sandy steep ascent in the distance. I gave a wave of acknowledgement once he reached level ground. I also gave a nod of approval to a mother and daughter using ski poles to steady themselves as they took some uphill terrain at a quick clip.
There were lots of families, couples and dogs on the trails. But this is a well-trafficked trail, so I was glad I had come earlier in the day. When I got back to my car, several others were waiting, ready to swoop into spots as people finished their hikes.
One suggestion: If you don’t have a map in hand, take a cellphone pic of the trail map at the kiosk.