Tourists showed up in force to see NH's spectacular fall show

Visitors from New England filled the spots that in years past were taken by leaf peepers from Europe, Canada and outside the Northeast, a longtime tourism official said.
“We’ve had a spectacular foliage season in the valley, and following the pattern set in summer, we are not seeing a dip in people coming and enjoying time outside,” Marti Mayne, public relations manager for the Mount Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Numerous businesses in the valley have told me that business is up over last year or at least even,” she added.
Terry O’Brien, owner of The Red Parka Pub in Glen, told Mayne the well-known eatery found its numbers were “surprisingly even with last fall,” even though it had fewer tables because of social-distancing requirements.
The Starlight Lodge in North Conway reported the same experience, she said, while Ragged Mountain Equipment of Intervale saw both its wholesale and retail sales go up significantly compared to 2019.
“And all of this is with the backdrop that our audience has changed a lot this year,” said Mayne.
During a typical foliage season, more than a third of all people who came to the Mount Washington Valley are from Europe, she said, while Canadian visitors made up a similar percentage of visitors on Columbus Day weekend.
Neither group is traveling because of pandemic restrictions.
Mayne said she also heard from Judy Hueber of the Chesterfield Inn in West Chesterfield that she was seeing guests from closer, rather than further away, but interestingly observed an uptick in the number of 20- to 30-year olds.
“Younger people are visiting B&Bs now because they’re considered safe. Smaller is safe,” Mayne explained, “And it appeals to them.”
Molly Norby, general manager of the Woodstock Inn & Brewery, said it’s been a challenging year, but the customers never stopped coming.
“They’ve been here and we’re super blessed to have them here,” said Norby.
Opened as the Woodstock Inn in 1982, the business added what was one of the first micro-breweries in the state in 1995.
The brewery, deemed an “essential business” during the pandemic, never shut down, said Norby. She said that as the pandemic wore on, beer consumption “skyrocketed.”
She said the foliage season was a good one, and that this year’s weather was also helpful for the Inn & Brewery’s bottom line. Less rain allowed for more outdoor dining, she said.
It’s clear, Norby continued, that customers enjoy being outside on the patio. While 33 tables will be coming down from the patio, four, heated “igloo” tents with a fewer number of tables will soon be going up.
“It’s been great, but it’s been hard and as fall wraps up, the question is do people feel comfortable with indoor seating,” she said.
A few miles north of the Inn & Brewery, Anne Englert, a co-owner of the 92-year-old Clark’s Trading Post, said the attraction may more than break even for 2020.
Retaining and recruiting employees wasn’t a problem, she said, but Clark’s got off to a late start because of the pandemic (June 29) and limited (25% of capacity) opening. That was increased to 35% in late August.
And every day of the shortened season, while “our parking lot was never full, we were sold out to small crowds,” said Englert.
“We found that our guests were buying more merchandise,” Englert said. “Whether they had more money in their pockets, or whether there were fewer people around and they had the gift shops to themselves, one way or another, they ended up spending more money.”
Englert said Clark’s feels “very blessed” that “there have been no COVID-19 cases among employees or guests this entire summer.” Clark’s season ends on Columbus Day.
“We’re going to open in the spring,” she said, “If we’re allowed to.”
Craig Clemmer is director of marketing at the Omni Mount Washington Resort, which includes the Bretton Woods ski area.
“We’re quite pleased with where we are” for the 2020 season, Clemmer said.
“The leaves never fail us,” he said, “and we’ve had a very robust holiday weekend with two events today (Sunday) atop the mountain at the Rosebrook Lodge. There have been a lot of people taking the scenic gondola rides uphill and we’ll have it running on Monday as well.”
Recent snowfall on Mount Washington and in the Presidential Range bodes well for the future, said Clemmer, “So as we head out of leaf season we’re very bullish on tourism in New Hampshire and looking forward to a great ski season.”