Wave of foliage color spreading across state, tourism officials say

New Hampshire’s Great North Woods are seeing an 80% color change, according to state tourism officials.
“Leaf peepers get ready … because the foliage is gearing up to peak any moment in the Great North Woods,” the Visit NH website reports. “All around the region dazzling displays of electric orange, russet, and golden hues are lighting up the landscapes, especially if you’re heading north along routes 145, 26, or 3.
Those looking for a quiet backroads drive can follow Magalloway Road in Pittsburg along the shores of Lake Francis, tourism officials said.
The White Mountains Region is reporting a 40% color change, according to the Visit NH website.
“For now, you can spot some amazingly stunning color in and around Bretton Woods or Franconia Notch,” the website says.
The Lakes Region is at 45% color change, according to the Visit NH website. That’s followed by the Merrimack Valley at 35% and the Dartmouth/Lake Sunapee Region and Monadnock Region at 30%. The Seacoast Region is at 20%.
For more information or to track foliage, visit https://www.visitnh.gov/trip-ideas/fall/foliage-reports.