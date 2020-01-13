Footprints in the snow lead to an emotional rescue

Join us Sept. 11 when volunteer rescuer Pam Bales will recount her journey from the viral news story “Footprints in the Snow” and mental health expert Ken Norton from NAMI NH will discuss mental health and suicide prevention.

This appeared first in Appalachia, the country’s longest-running journal of mountaineering and conservation, published by the Appalachian Mountain Club.

Ty Gagne lives, works and climbs (not often enough) in New Hampshire. He is the author of "Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova."