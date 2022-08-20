On my twins’ first day of camp, they were greeted at Creek Farm by a garter snake. While the unexpected visitor made one parent jump, the curious kids ran right toward it, scaring away the snake — which found a shady spot under a log — and any first day jitters.
The reptile was just one of many creatures that my 6-year-olds, Evan and Jonah, found at the Gundalow Company’s summer camp in early July.
From hermit crabs to sea urchins, the camps deliver on the Gundalow Company’s mission to “protect the Piscataqua Region’s maritime heritage and environment through education and action.”
And Creek Farm, known as the place where the forest meets the tides in Portsmouth, has long been an ideal base for many of the camp programs as well as the Forest Society’s year-round educational events.
It’s also home to many partnerships between the Forest Society and local conservation groups and nonprofits — some of which have offices at Carey Cottage, which was renovated in 2020 and currently leased by GoodWork Seacoast, or the Forest Society’s Education Center on the property. Other Forest Society partners include Portsmouth Paddle Company, Meditation with Korabek Training, Blue Ocean Society and the Conservation Law Foundation.
“Our partnership at Creek Farm (with the Gundalow Company) is priceless,” said Sarah Kern, Creek Farm education program coordinator for the Forest Society.
“Research shows that when organizations partner together, they reach farther and wider. Creek Farm is returning to what Arthur Astor Carey — and Billie Noel — envisioned it to be: a place for the community to come to center themselves and enjoy themselves.”
Since acquiring the 35-acre property known as Creek Farm along Sagamore Creek in Portsmouth in 2000, the Forest Society has worked to implement donor Lillian (“Billie”) Noel’s vision to have it “maintained in an undeveloped state except as necessary for providing access and facilities for the use of this property by the citizens of the City of Portsmouth and the State of New Hampshire for their use and enjoyment.”
In early 2021, the former carriage barn was remodeled into the Education Center, and it’s recently been home to dozens of Forest Society programs, ranging from wildlife presentations to workshops on building bat and bird houses, as well as the Gundalow camps.
Gundalow Company Program Manager Jess Ohrenberger, who started with the organization as a camp counselor two years ago, said the camps have become an essential part of the organization’s education goals since the camps started in 2016.
“We always thought it would be a thing we did in the background — not the forefront of what we do,” Ohrenberger said. “But we have the demand, and it’s awesome to get kids out there.”
During the rest of the year, the Gundalow Company serves thousands of students, who spend a few hours sailing aboard a real gundalow — a shallow-drafted type of cargo vessel with a triangular sail — and learn about the past 300 years on the working waterfront through hands-on activities.
This summer, approximately 425 children will take part in Gundalow camps — a 32% increase from last year — and many will spend time at Creek Farm.
“With access to the river and being so protected, it’s a really great place for the kids to learn how to kayak,” Ohrenberger said. “Even though it has a current, we can control that and work around that.”
She added that campers can also see the change of the tides on Sagamore Creek and learn about land-based species on the Little Harbor Loop trail.
For my kids, camp days included maritime-themed games and learning about topics like erosion and knot tying. They sailed the gundalow, called Piscataqua, from Sagamore Creek to the Gundalow Company’s downtown Portsmouth dock along the Piscataqua River — and even helped wash the deck afterward.
There was lots of excitement about learning to paddle a kayak, as indicated by the many little voices echoing outside the Forest Society Education Center at Creek Farm that week in early July: “Why are there tiny kayaks?” “Can I have a big one?” “I call the green one!”
“’Cause they’re made for kids…”
The pint-sized paddlers were right at home among the many other visitors to Creek Farm that day who were exploring the water and exposed sand bars by boat.
As the Gundalow Company helps shape the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, Ohrenberger says it’s important that the camps also teach respect.
“Our rules center around respect — respect for yourself, others and our place,” she said. “One way we respect our place is we can pick up trash … and we make sure that we’re not pulling apart plants or killing wildlife we find.
“We also really think that if these kids experience it, they’re going to care about it, and they’re going to want to protect it just because they have so many happy memories …”
By the end of the week at camp, Jonah was proud of winning the knot-tying competition, and Evan had embraced kayaking, although he admitted to being a little scared at the start.
“I didn’t fall off!” Evan exclaimed.
Both kids are already talking about what they’ll do next summer at Gundalow Camp.
To learn more about the Gundalow Company, visit gundalow.org, and to find out what programs are coming up at the Forest Society’s Education Center at Creek Farm, visit forest society.org/creek-farm-series.