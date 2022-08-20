Jonah on the dock

Top: Jonah Berry is ready for some fun on the water of Sagamore Creek during the Gundalow Company’s summer camp last month in Portsmouth. Above: Pint-sized paddlers from the Gundalow Company’s summer camp work on their kayaking skills on Sagamore Creek. Below left: Jess Ohrenberger is program manager for the Gundalow Company.

 ANNA BERRY/FOREST SOCIETY

On my twins’ first day of camp, they were greeted at Creek Farm by a garter snake. While the unexpected visitor made one parent jump, the curious kids ran right toward it, scaring away the snake — which found a shady spot under a log — and any first day jitters.

Forest Journal: Anna Berry

The reptile was just one of many creatures that my 6-year-olds, Evan and Jonah, found at the Gundalow Company’s summer camp in early July.

