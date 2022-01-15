What to expect from frequent backyard feeder birds:
1. Dark-eyed Junco: The “snowbirds” prefer feeding on the ground but can stand inside a tray feeder though not perched on it. Emit cheerful little notes when feeding in a flock that sound like “tic tic” or “two two.” Two-tone gray back over white belly. A Frenchman told me he called them: “le nunette” (the “little nun”).
2. Black capped chickadee: Unsinkable, gregarious, curious, intelligent and tough. Chickadees are present year-round. They visit feeders constantly and perch nearby as I refill their favorite tube feeder. Their diagnostic call “dee-dee-deet” notes are repeated longer when alarmed. A cheerful two-note, spring song begins on warm days in mid-winter. They nest in the soft, punky center of dead tree cavities. Visit the winter feeder location in summer to show off offspring. I feel emotional connection to chickadees.
3. Tufted titmouse: Distinctive large black eye with jaunty, gray crest of feathers on head. Often a rasping-scolding call. Spring song on late winter mornings is “Peter-peter.” As with chickadees, an individual pecking order is apparent at feeders. Titmice squabble with unrelated birds. They transport seeds to cache locations nearby and return often for more.
4. White-breasted nuthatch: Long slender bill and black cap (like chickadee). Call is a nasal “yank-yank.” Nuthatches are acrobats — they hang inverted, suspended from suet feeders and descend tree trunks upside down in spiral fashion. White-breasted nuthatch seems like a cross between chickadee and woodpecker. They toss seeds randomly to get at particularly fat sunflower seed and then leave to cache seeds in tree bark crevices to consume later.
5. Red-breasted nuthatch: Smaller than its white-breasted cousin. Red-breasted nuthatch prefers higher percentage of dense conifer forest habitat; found more commonly near hemlock, spruce and fir. Animated and spend more time upside down than any other non-woodpecker. A very nasal call note. Bold enough to stay on feeder when I approach.
6. American goldfinch: Typically seen in flocks and often picking grit from dirt road. Skittish, they take rapid flight at perceived threat. They feed occasionally during day but are not a constant presence. They toss seeds to get at fattest ones. Their call note is rising whine like up-speak, a question. In flight a “per-chik-o-ree” I think sounds more like “potato chip!” The yellow color is drab greenish — almost gray — in winter and becomes vivid shade of canary yellow, black and white as they molt in late winter.
7. Blue jay: Often described as “bullies.” Jays are large, brash, animated and loud. Jays consume 20-30 seeds at once to store in their “crop” and leave to cache seeds in hidden locations nearby to consume later. I leave dead mice from snap-traps for Blue Jays who carry them off and and stash the carrion. Jays are not subtle. Extremely intelligent and observant, arriving first when feeders are re-filled by watching for chickadee activity.
8. Cardinal: “Class Couple” — typically we see a pair: male and a female. Very skittish. Also feed on the ground or in tray feeder but not while perched at a tube feeder. Male is THE most spectacular winter bird, particularly posed against a snowy backdrop. Spring song is melodious, outrageous series of repeated phrases and notes beginning with a loud “cheer-cheer.” A crested head — like tufted titmouse and blue jay.
9. Downy woodpecker: Most common. Small size version. Acrobatic. Less skittish and dedicated fan of suet cage. Males more red than females.
10. Hairy woodpecker: Less common. Large size version. Awkard at suet cage, outsized on hanging feeder. More skittish and often solitary. Males more red than females.
11. Red-bellied woodpecker: Relatively “new” to central and northern New Hampshire in winter. Would be called “red headed” but name was already taken. A checkered pattern on gray back. Loud calls. In spring, a buzzy “chirrrr-chirrr” call. Males sport bright red mullet hairstyle extending down back of neck; females less — mohawk of red plumage on head.
12. Mourning dove: Occasional visitors. Feed on the ground and often paired. More common in more suburban area, dense houses in the village nearby. When they flush they have a whinny call as they take flight. First dove songs in spring morning chorus is joyful milestone.
13. Bluebird: Almost magical. Appear occasionally in small family flocks and may be absent for several weeks at a time. Males dark indigo blue over rusty buff breast. Often perch along telephone wires. Visit bluebird boxes at edge of a frozen pasture to speculate on spring real estate potential.
14. Carolina wren: Another recent arrival now becoming more common. Curved bill and upward tilted stubby tail. Conspicuous black eye line flanked by white. Overall body color in shades of rich red-brown and lighter mocha breast. Animated, restless. Fly under porch roof to glean insects larvae or probe paper hornet nests.
15. Cedar waxwings: Unpredictable and irregular arrivals. Sleek olive green with swept-back crest and black head accents. Wing tips and tail tips waxy yellow and red. Always in a flock and drawn to overwintering fruits, particularly crab apples.