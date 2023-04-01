Cardinal

“When a cardinal appears, an angel is near.”

 Sophie Oehler

To me, cardinals have always symbolized the dawn of winter, their red plumage a cheery respite from the blank and bleary landscape of a snowy New England scene. Cardinals are frequent visitors to my mother’s bird feeder.

But last weekend, I opened the door to find a cardinal lying dead on the porch, its neck broken and its feet tucked up into its matted, feathered chest.

Forest Journal Sophie
Grandfather's bird feeders

Sophie Oehler is communications coordinator for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.