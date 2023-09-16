230917-news-fojo-hemvarnish

Young hemlock varnish shelf (Ganoderma tsugae) starts to fruit on Eastern hemlock in early spring. This mushroom is also known as “hemlock reishi” and is reported to have medicinal value, including anti-tumor and anti-inflammatory properties.

 CARRIE DEEGAN/FOREST SOCIETY

Find out more Opportunities to learn about mushrooms this fall: Sept. 23-24: Fantastic Forage Mushroom Festival, Laconia (

fantasticforage.com
Forest Journal: Carrie Deegan
230917-news-fojo-forage

Jessica Whittaker (right, orange vest) surveys the table of finds at a mushroom workshop she led at The Fells Reservation in Newbury.
230917-news-fojo-deadly

Many species in the genus Amanita are highly toxic or even deadly if ingested. This genus of mushrooms is responsible for more than 90% of all mushroom ingestion fatalities.
230917-news-fojo-chix

Chicken of the woods (Laetiporus sulphureus) is an edible mushroom commonly found on hardwood trees in summer or fall. Young specimens can be tender when cooked, and resemble chicken in texture.
230917-news-fojo-bigberk

Berkeley’s polypore mushrooms (Bondarzewia berkeleyi) typically grow at the base of oak trees and can be quite large, as enthusiastically demonstrated in this file photo by Linden Rayton, a Forest Society educator.

Carrie Deegan is reservation stewardship & engagement director for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Contact her at cdeegan@forestsociety.org