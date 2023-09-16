Find out more Opportunities to learn about mushrooms this fall: Sept. 23-24: Fantastic Forage Mushroom Festival, Laconia (
) Oct. 1: Fungi Foray with Maynard Wheeler at The Fells, Newbury (
) Oct 8: Can You Eat It? Mushroom ID Session, NH Mushroom Company, Tamworth (
Oct 19: Fall Fungi Workshop with Lawrence Millman, The Rocks, Bethlehem (https://tinyurl.com/2kbnubs3)
By Carrie Deegan
The woods have been soggy in many parts of New Hampshire this summer. At my home in New London, we had 30.75 inches of rain from May 1 through the end of August; the average for that period is about half that much.
If you can handle soaking your sneakers and batting away mosquitoes, however, the woods are also more colorful than ever. The forest floor is just popping with red capped russula mushrooms, purple cortinarius, yellow coral fungi, and bright orange wax caps.
This is a banner year for mushroom lovers.
Jessica Whittaker, a long-standing member of the Sunapee Mycology Club and leader of many of their forays and talks, agrees that this summer has been different.
“I can step out in the woods and they’re just everywhere!” she says. “It’s not just the quantity of mushrooms but also the variety that’s increased — I’m seeing species I haven’t seen in many years because the conditions just haven’t been right. I’m pretty much the worst hiking partner in the world right now, because I get stuck within the first couple feet of a trail,” she laughs.
Whittaker has also witnessed some new interest in mushrooms, especially on the many Facebook groups devoted to mushroom hunting. People will send in a handful of photos of several different mushrooms and ask “Are any of these edible?”
“As a seasoned mushroomer and a person who leads walks with people who are new to mushrooming all the time, those posts scare me,” she says.
Posts like these are generally answered with a number of comments, sometimes patiently and sometimes not-so-patiently explaining that before you can identify any mushroom from photos, you typically need at least three photo angles (top, underside, and side view) and another showing how and where it was growing before you picked it (from the ground, on a tree, in a clump or singly, etc.).
Taking a single photo of a mushroom cap and asking for ID is a lot like asking someone to identify a person wearing a sunhat from a drone photo.
There are definitely mushrooms in our New Hampshire woods that will make you sick, and even a few that are deadly. A beautiful slender white mushroom with the ominous name of Destroying Angel (Amanita bisporigera) is fairly common here in summer and early fall, and will render your liver nonfunctional if you eat it.
Though mushroom poisoning deaths are rare (about three per year, nationwide), thousands of sickenings are reported, and it’s important to apply due diligence before taking the leap from mushroom admiration to ingestion.
The mushroom forager’s cardinal rule of “When in doubt, throw it out” serves as a good reminder to be 100% sure of identification before you get out your saute pan.
Identification of mushrooms can be challenging. “You have to have some basic knowledge of fungal biology, ecology, and terminology before you can jump in to identifying mushrooms,” says Whittaker.
Mushrooms come in many different forms, from brackets growing off trees to blobs of jelly, small cup-like structures to branched fingers sprouting from the earth. Even those with the typical cap and stalk “mushroom” shape can be gilled, toothed, or have pores under the cap.
“For a newbie,” says Whittaker, “there’s a lot of descriptive language in even the most basic guidebooks, and it’s almost like it’s in a foreign language when you start.”
Stalks of pored bolete mushrooms can be resinous, reticulated, scabrous or fibrillose. If you’ve noticed gills on your mushroom, are they attached, decurrent or free? “It’s information dense and overwhelming for a beginner,” notes Whittaker. “You pick any one page of that guide and there’s probably going to be ten terms you have no idea what they mean.”
The best plan is always to learn from an expert in the field — someone who knows a lot more than you do. Jackie Stetser, a Hillsborough resident and outdoor enthusiast, experienced this epiphany recently.
“I’ve probably spent $40 or $50 on books about mushrooms over the years, but they didn’t give me the confidence to begin foraging for mushrooms on my own,” she says. After eight years of struggling, she finally attended a walk with a regional mushroom club, the Monadnock Mushroomers Unlimited, and met a mentor to guide her.
“It’s made all the difference,” says Stetser, who recently (with her mentor’s help) found and foraged four different types of edible mushroom. After sauteeing and consuming them in a delicious casserole, Jackie is totally sold on her new hobby.
“In the grocery store, mushrooms are cheap, so you might think, why bother to find your own,” says Stetser. “But the ones you forage are not like the white button mushrooms from the store. They have rich textures, flavors and aromas that are totally unique!”
Jessica Whittaker agrees that tapping into experts is the best way to learn, and suggests focusing ID characteristics before edibility. “We’re pretty upfront about that in Sunapee Mycology Club — when new people come, we say right away that our priority is not edibility.”
Good ways to get started include joining a club, or taking a class or a workshop with someone who knows a lot more than you do.
“Just get out there” says Whittaker. “Looking at guidebooks is fine, but nothing beats seeing mushrooms in the field with someone who can explain what you’re seeing.” Jessica herself learned this way, from renowned mushroom expert Rick Van de Poll, her mycology professor at Plymouth State.
As summer slides into fall, the assemblage of mushrooms in the forest is changing too, transitioning to those species that favor cooler temperatures for fruiting. Thanks to the continuing wet conditions, the fall mushroom season should be as interesting and colorful as summer has been.
As Whittaker muses, “The thing I like to tell new people is that mushroom hunting is one of those things that can change daily. You can go out one day, walk a trail, and collect a basket of mushrooms. If you wait a couple days, and go back out on the same trail — things are completely different. That’s what I love about it — even for me, who has been doing this a long time, I still can never get enough. There’s always something new to learn.”
Where to learn more
