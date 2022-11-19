Tree Farm field day

Participants in the annual Tree Farm Field Day in Springfield and Wilmot check out the October scenery at Morrill Pond.

 DAVEA NDERSON/FOREST SOCIETY

I t snowed last night — a three-inch-thick coffin lid to our seemingly endless summer.

The first snowfall arrives like a shot across the bow. We’d expected it but some still grumble. The foliage-on half of autumn now yields to “stick season” and “eating season,” when some people tend to cocoon indoors, triggered by shorter, chilly days and longer, cold nights.

Forest Journal Dave Anderson
Sunset Hill hike

Golden light from the still-bright foliage graced the Sunset Hill hikers on the Forest Society’s Hay Forest Reservation in Newbury in October.
Monson hike

Participants in a Forest Society “pop-up hike” gather near the entrance to the Monson Village reservation in Milford in October.
Timber harvest tour

On a warm November day, the Forest Society hosted a timber harvest tour at its Wilkins-Campbell Forest in Deering.