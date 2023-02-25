White-tailed deer

Adapting to the lack of acorns this winter, white-tailed deer have been conspicuously grazing on garden shrubs and other available plantings and even birdseed — and putting themselves at risk from predators.

Backyard birdfeeders are magnets for resident winter birds, including turkey flocks. Seed feeders are the wildlife equivalent of the fast food “miracle mile” — calorie alley where it is predictable to find wildlife when food is scarce in winter.

This winter, the forest food pantry is empty. The single most important food source — oak acorns — were non-existent last autumn, the consecutive second consecutive year following the low acorn crop of 2021.

Red squirrels occur where conifer forests with cone seed crops occur.
A barred owl keeps an eye on activity near a backyard bird feeder, hoping for a meal that’s attracted to the birdseed below.
Wild turkeys won’t be found hanging off your backyard bird feeder, but they’re definitely happy to dine on seed that spills onto the ground.