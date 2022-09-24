Forest Journal: Fall is perfect for hiking challenges

W hen I entered freshman year of high school, my parents decided our family should hike all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000-foot mountains by the time I graduated.
It would’ve been a great idea if my brother and I didn’t have year-round sports commitments and a large indifference toward the idea of accomplishing such a feat. Needless to say, we didn’t make it that far.
Since then, I’ve grown to love hiking, becoming more knowledgeable about the trails and mountains that so many have embraced before me.
My interest also led me to more closely examine a longtime, but ever expanding, interest among hikers: hiking challenges. You’ve heard of New Hampshire’s 4,000-footer list and the “52 with a View.” But were you aware of the firetower list? How about Views and Brews? The Terrifying 25?
With the season of foliage hikes beginning, I spoke to a few hiking challenge enthusiasts who shared wisdom that will have you itching to strap on your pack and march out the door.
It’s not easy
Carsten Turner was raised to want to get up and go.
“There was sort of this sensibility of doing things, not just sitting idly by,” he explains. These values, instilled early, have led him to become one of the most accomplished hikers I’ve met. Turner has hiked New Hampshire’s 48 list, New England’s tallest 100 peaks, and all 67 of the 4,000-footers in New England.
“I used to say ‘I’ll never be able to do (it),’” he says. “And at a certain point, I thought I better stop saying that because I’m just proving myself wrong.”
His adventures have also given him a new way of looking at hiking — it feels difficult because it is difficult.
As an example, Turner uses a trip to Mount Passaconaway, which he describes as “massive and hulking,” though it’s not one of the taller 4,000-footers.
“It made an awful lot of sense,” he says, “All of the times before that I’d hiked (it) and thought, ‘Man this is taking forever, it’s so strenuous.’ And so, at subsequent hikes, I was able to address the mountain from a different place.”
As Turner reminded me, we remember the mountains because sometimes they are not fun. But, when standing on top and looking down, or riding home looking back, we’re reminded why we return time after time.
“You stand on top of Mount Washington, knowing you got there under your own power, you’re able to say ‘I did it,’” Turner says. “Once you can say that, no one can take that away from you.”
Turner also recently took part in a newer hiking challenge — the Forest Society’s 5 Hikes Challenge. Participants select five hikes from more than 25 Forest Society destinations, and hike at their own pace to complete them over two months.
Past participants like Roland Berube and Joanne Davis say the challenge, now in its third year, inspires them to explore new parts of the state.
“When you open up some of the hiking books, they tend to focus on the same hikes … but there’s offerings everywhere,” they said.
Andy Nyberg, another 5 Hikes participant, had a different approach to the outdoors over the last two years.
“I didn’t do much hiking during COVID because I figured that’s where a lot of people were heading, since it was something to do where you could be alone,” he said.
Nyberg is an avid hiker and bagged all of the 4,000-footers in New Hampshire when he was in college. Living here for the past 47 years, he has also developed a passion for wildlife photography.
But, traveling through the Heald Tract in Wilton during last year’s 5 Hikes Challenge, he found fresh inspiration when he stumbled upon a family of otters playing in the pond.
“I ended up spending a half hour photographing them and having a snack,” Nyberg said. “When you hit something like that, it’s really cool.”
Creating a challenge
Sometimes, participating in a hiking challenge isn’t enough. Tammy Dittman and Linda LaFlamme blazed their own path by creating their own. Their hiking challenge — called Peaks and Perks NH Patch Challenge — was born of their mutual love for hiking and coffee.
“Our idea was twofold: to get people to support some independent businesses in New Hampshire, and to get people out and exploring the state beyond the White Mountains,” LaFlamme says.
The White Mountains are a hiker’s paradise. But due to their size, intensity and complexity, they aren’t for everyone. As LaFlamme and Dittman explain: “A peak doesn’t have to be the top of a mountain. It can be the peak experience. If it’s sitting up on a big boulder, awesome ... It could even just be having a moment with your friends or family.”
The rules of the Peaks and Perks Challenge are simple: hike at least a mile in each region of the state, and then within 48 hours of completing your excursion, purchase a bag of coffee beans from a roaster that is local to that area — no Starbucks or Dunkin’!
The challenge provides a list of coffee roasters to choose from — a selection that continues to grow as the two hikers discover new businesses — but there’s no list of suggested trails.
“You have to do some research,” Dittman says. “It really gets people to learn more about the state.”
Too much traffic?
One concern voiced by many of these avid hikers is that hiking challenges can call attention to regions that receive enough traffic as it is, such as the Whites. And the official Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) Four Thousand Footer Club, which dates to 1957, is not a club that everyone is equipped to join.
While the point of a hiking challenge is certainly to set your sights on something that will test your abilities, the ladies of Peaks and Perks pointed out: “Challenge yourself smartly. It’s good to push your limits but it’s also important to know them.”
As Carsten Turner summed it up best, recalling a phrase on a sign in the parking lot of Mount Katahdin in Maine, “Your destination is a safe return to the trailhead.”
Learn more about the 5 Hikes Challenge, which runs through Oct. 31, at forestsociety.org/5hikes.
Learn more about the Peaks and Perks Challenge at www.facebook.com/PeaksandPerksNH