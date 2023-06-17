Forest Journal: 'Go back to the woods;' Yearling bears sent out on their own

Rehabilitated orphan yearling bears have moved out of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme to large blocks of conserved rural forestland in locations far from human habitation.
Experienced volunteers served as “Uber” drivers, giving the bears rides back to forested tracts that will give them their best chance of success for survival in the wild.
Bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham explains how black bears are superbly adapted to living in remote landscapes. Bears are forest- and cover-dependent. Under normal circumstances, they avoid moving during daylight hours after leaf-off in late autumn and before leaf-out and green-up in late spring.
June is the most critical month for seeking food and is also the mating season for mature bears. Bear sightings spike each June.
Recurring boom and bust cycles impact availability of autumn foods essential to feed and fatten cubs after females’ milk dries up in late summer. In autumn 2022, the Northeast region again experienced conditions reminiscent of the so-called “great squirrel apocalypse” in 2018: A shortage of natural foods — acorns, beechnuts and wild apples — drove sows with cubs from core territories in search of food.
Unprecedented increase
Into the spring 2019, the Kilham Bear Center had fed approximately 75 orphan cubs over the winter. Volunteers then helped to release them in New Hampshire and Vermont.
This year, orphan bears at the center totaled more than 150, an unprecedented 100% increase over 2019. The bears, now yearlings, spent winter fattening up on dog kibble, apples and crimped corn to comfortably sleep inside artificial wooden den boxes at the rehab facility with minimal contact with humans.
Underweight rescued cubs arrived weighing between 10 and 15 pounds. A first-year cub normally weighs between 35 and 40 pounds. Kilham’s goal was to fatten them up while keeping them wild in preparation for release this spring.
After release, Kilham says, yearling bears’ immediate priority is to seek concealment cover, get away from release sites and to find food and water. Kilham relates how released cubs almost immediately begin feeding on spring-green vegetation: emerging leaves and tender grasses and ferns, a salad bar diet normally augmented by leftover acorns or beechnuts called “hard mast” by wildlife biologists. The nuts remain palatable until they sprout in spring.
According to Andrew Timmins, game programs supervisor for New Hampshire Fish and Game and former state bear biologist, “Spring is always a lean time for bears trying to restock body fat they lost during their denning period. Bears leaving hibernation have body weights depleted by 30% to 50% of body fat that sustains them. The situation is most difficult for nursing sows emerging with newborn cubs.”
When sows with cubs leave forests looking for food they encounter busy highways — leading to an average of 50 roadkill deaths annually. “In terms of population and motor vehicle strikes, particularly during poor food years, bears travel more to find food,” Timmins said. “Yet bears are among the most road wise of big game species and are hit at lower rates than other wildlife.”
Road kills are beyond the control of wildlife authorities. The other leading causes of bear mortality resulting in orphans? Bears being killed by homeowners over conflicts, and sows with dependent cubs being killed during the autumn bear hunt.
“People make decisions based on a lack of knowledge, intolerance and for reasons related to their beliefs or opinions,” Timmins says. “ The future of NH’s bear population depends on increasing public support and tolerance for bears.”
Among the themes Fish and Game teaches for avoiding bear conflicts: remove birdfeeders, secure trash and garbage, use electric fences to protect increasingly popular backyard poultry, and give bears space when a female seeks to reunite with a cub seemingly stranded in a backyard tree.
Let nature take its course?
To those who suggest authorities simply allow nature to take its course, Timmins is careful:
“The decision to rehabilitate bears is complex. We recognize people hold varied opinions on this practice. Given the fact that there is a long history in NH and elsewhere of rehabilitating a host of species: deer, moose, bobcats, raptors, baby birds — the question shouldn’t be specific to one species.
“Personally, I struggle with the philosophy of ‘let nature take its course’ because there is nothing natural about the factors that drive a need for rehabilitation. Adult bear survival is generally high. Bears are not prone to diseases or other natural mortality events.”
“Leaving orphan cubs to starve in backyards does not increase public appreciation for wildlife and doesn’t bolster public support for the wildlife management mission of NHFG.”
Without private financial support funding the facilities and expertise at the not-for-profit Kilham Bear Center — including the expense of roughly $2,000 per bear per winter not including utilities and staff overhead — there would be no option to save underweight orphan cubs. The unprecedented number of orphan cubs is not only a function of periodic limited natural food supplies, but also a function of human behaviors and habitat fragmentation.
Carrying capacity
The New Hampshire bear population is now estimated to be 6,300 bears statewide — an 8% decline from 6,800 two years ago. Some people wonder if the current bear population has reached maximum carrying capacity.
Timmins says no. Populations are in line with goals in four of the state’s management regions, and higher in the other two.
“People base their opinion of what the bear population is doing on the number of bears they see in a given summer,” Timmins says. But “Bears move and congregate at food sources, therefore fixing carrying capacity on the rate of bear sightings in a given year is a poor tool for measuring regional bear density. It’s biologically impossible for bear populations to increase or decrease that substantially from one year to the next.”
The bear population is a matriarchal hierarchy, and cubs only have access to food based on mother sow’s status. Once orphaned, cubs gravitate to readily available food opportunities. Adult bears avoid developed areas because of high risks. Underweight 20- or 25-pound cubs are forced to exploit these areas to survive because they are vacant.
In abundant food years, this is less an issue as cubs are large enough to survive on their own. It only becomes an issue when cubs are undersized and have limited abilities to survive.
Some question the wisdom of releasing bears back into forests lean on natural foods this time of year. The forecast for fall food crops is uncertain. Yearlings may not stay where they are initially released.
But the now well-fed yearlings released each year from the Kilham Center seem to fare well on their own. The ear-tagged bears don’t appear disproportionately in subsequent captures, indicating successful survival.
The yearlings are ready to go back to the woods. Large, remote tracts of permanently conserved forestland provide the best opportunities for their future success. Let’s give them the chance to live happily ever after in a New Hampshire forest.