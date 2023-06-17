 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forest Journal: 'Go back to the woods;' Yearling bears sent out on their own

Masked bears

Tranquilized and masked, this quartet of bears is ready for transport after their year at the Kilham Bear Center.

 Emily McGee Anderson
Forest Journal Dave Anderson

Rehabilitated orphan yearling bears have moved out of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme to large blocks of conserved rural forestland in locations far from human habitation.

Experienced volunteers served as “Uber” drivers, giving the bears rides back to forested tracts that will give them their best chance of success for survival in the wild.

Preparing ear tags

Rehabilitator Ben Kilham prepares an ear tag for one of the bears being released. All bears rehabilitated at the Kilham Bear Center are tagged before being returned to the wild.
What big paws you have

They may only be yearlings, but their paws are already bigger than a human hand.
Snoozing and drooling

A tranquilized bear snoozes in the trailer as its journey to the wilderness begins.
Loading out

A team of experts and volunteers loads a bear into a travel crate.
On his own

A newly released bear is ready to start a new life in the wilderness.

Dave Anderson is senior director of education for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Contact him at danderson@forestsociety.org.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred