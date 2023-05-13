Leave No Trace

The state’s new “Leave No Trace” campaign is an effort to reach more visitors about responsible outdoor recreation.

 VISITNH.GOV

By Matt Scaccia

One of the hallmark signs that spring has arrived is the uptick in visitors heading out to New Hampshire’s most beloved places. It is also the perfect time of year to remember what it means to enjoy those places responsibly and help care for the resources we all love.

"Keep wildlife wild"

Matt Scaccia is the recreation & community relations manager for the Forest Society.