By Carrie Deegan
THE EASTERN WHIP-POOR-WILL is the kind of bird you’re more likely to hear than see. In part, that’s because they are nocturnal, actively flying and foraging for insects only after the sun has set.
During the day they rest motionless on the ground or a tree branch, their mottled gray-brown plumage blending in seamlessly with bark or dead leaves on the forest floor. Save for almost stepping on one, you’re not likely to spot a whip-poor-will.
On still, moonlit summer nights, however, it is definitely possible to hear the repeating onomatopoeic “whip-poor-will” call ringing out across the landscape.
But this auditory encounter, which I have had the pleasure of experiencing numerous times over the years, is unfortunately becoming less common.
Data from the North American Breeding Bird Survey suggests that the Eastern whip-poor-will has experienced almost a 70% population decline across its breeding range (from Maine to South Carolina and west to the Mississippi River) since 1966. The whip-poor-will is listed as a species of concern in New Hampshire and 21 other states.
There are numerous factors contributing to this steep decline, but two of the biggest are habitat loss and reduction in food abundance (moths and other nocturnal insects), possibly due to pesticide use.
Whip-poor-wills are a bit high maintenance when it comes to habitat. They prefer mature mixed forests with little understory for nesting and roosting during the day, but they also require open habitats like old fields, shrublands, and young forest in order to perform the aerial acrobatics needed to catch moths and beetles on the wing.
Here in New Hampshire, and along the Eastern seaboard, we’ve got plenty of mature forest. It’s the fallow fields and early successional forest landscapes that are ever more limited compared to 50 or 100 years ago.
Thankfully, some landowners are managing their lands for early successional forests. A program run by the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service called Working Lands for Wildlife (WLFW) provides financial incentives for landowners to create areas of young forest through patch cuts of varying sizes.
In New England, the primary aim of this effort is to create habitat for the New England cottontail, a native rabbit whose populations have also been in decline.
But a collaborative research project involving scientists from the University of Massachusetts, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry, University of Pittsburgh and University of Maryland is now trying to figure out whether the young forest habitat created through the WLFW program is also benefitting the Eastern whip-poor-will.
I met the project lead, Jeffery (J.T.) Larkin, a graduate student in Environmental Conservation at UMass Amherst, at the Forest Society’s Hills Forest in Durham to learn about the research. This spring, Larkin and his team installed over 500 autonomous recording units (ARUs) on WLFW project lands across 11 states in the whip-poor-will’s breeding range — including on the Hills Forest, where five acres of habitat were created for the New England cottontail in 2012.
“It’s not easy stuff to walk through, young forest,” admits Larkin as he pushes through brambles and a thicket of small birch to reach an installation site. The ARUs are about the size of a credit card, and are programmed to record audio from their surroundings at precisely the times that whip-poor-will should be calling. They’ll capture audio for about 3 hours each day, at dawn and dusk, during two two-week periods centered around the full moon.
Whip-poor-wills typically only vocalize regularly when the moon is full or near full. Unlike echo-locating bats, whip-poor-wills are visual feeders and use the moonlight to catch their insect prey. They time their egg laying so that chicks hatch just as the moon is waxing toward full, giving them maximum ability to provide regurgitated insects to their chicks while the moon is large and bright in the sky.
Once the recording periods are over, Larkin’s team will conduct their epic field effort in reverse, retrieving all of the ARUs from Maine to North Carolina and analyzing the recordings.
“It’s actually not as bad as it seems,” says Larkin, when I ask him whose job it is to sit and listen through thousands of hours of auditory data. A “machine learning classifier” winnows 5-second clips of recordings into only those that most closely match the auditory signature of the whip-poor-will’s song. Larkin’s team just needs to listen to the highest scoring clips per site per day in order to verify the birds’ presence (or absence) at that site.
“The machine classifier is absolutely amazing.” Larkin says. “It’s more accurate than human listening, and it never gets bored.”
For a bird like the Whip-poor-will that is extremely difficult to see but easier to hear, research using ARUs to capture audio signals makes perfect sense. The amount of human effort required to conduct field surveys that result in 60,000 hours of data over 500 widely spaced sites is staggering when it’s done by actual humans, but with remote ARUs it is achievable in a single field season with a few researchers.
“Bioacoustic data also lends itself to collaboration,” notes Larkin.
“We put our ARUs out specifically for whip-poor-wills, but they are also recording mammals — maybe coyotes howling, insects like crickets and katydids, frogs … really anything that makes a sound.”
All that data can be archived and used by other scientists, researchers asking totally different questions about totally different animals, even decades into the future.
For now, Larkin is focusing on the task at hand, and hoping to find evidence that whip-poor-wills are actually using the habitats created by the WLFW program in significant numbers. Although these birds are in a precarious situation at the moment, Larkin is heartened by all the potentially prime habitat he has bushwhacked through this field season.
“It’s awesome that groups like the Forest Society have managed these lands for animals that require early successional habitat. A lot of people don’t view forest management in a positive light, or believe it’s just not good to cut trees. But there are great opportunities to create habitat for species that are plummeting, and we need to encourage more of that.”