By Anna Berry
I t was hard to summon holiday cheer on my family’s recent trip to The Rocks in Bethlehem for a Christmas tree.
My two 7-year-olds were fighting about whose turn it was to choose the tree for their grandparents, and that was making everyone grumpy.
When one twin pointed out a nice balsam fir, the other shouted: “Not good enough!”
When my well-meaning father tried reverse psychology — “This tree is much too nice to take home!” — that approach didn’t help either.
Eventually, we reached a compromise when we convinced the twins that one of the chosen trees needed more time to grow taller and we’d come back to the Forest Society’s Christmas tree farm for it next year.
Pulling our fresh-cut fir tree up the hill at The Rocks, I reveled in a moment of quiet of as the snow-covered Presidential range shone in the sunshine, overlooking the rows of trees at the farm. I was thankful for the fresh, crisp air.
But, after all of the hubbub, no one was in the mood for a forestry lesson on how that left-behind tree will grow over the next 12 months.
I tapped the Forest Society’s senior director of education, Dave Anderson, to share his knowledge on evergreens and he pointed me to a book that explains why evergreens have one interesting advantage over deciduous trees (which drop leaves every autumn and sprout new ones in spring).
After all, there’s a reason that western cultures have decorated with evergreens — and not, say, bare birch branches — during winter holidays over the centuries. The green needles have long symbolized life everlasting during darker, colder days.
In the book, called “North Woods: An Inside Look at the Nature of Forests in the Northeast,” author and professor of ecology Peter J. Marchand explained the ecological advantage by comparing plant growth to a manufacturing business: “The primary advantage of the evergreen leaf … may be related to nutrient conservation. In green plants, part of the investment capital used to construct photosynthetic machinery comes from the soil nutrient bank … (the evergreen leaf) gives a return over a period of years and thus gives back more for the amount of nutrients invested.”
In short, evergreens are the ultimate conservationists. Rather than restart from the ground up each year — as deciduous trees do — their “machinery,” backed by soil nutrients, can be reused over and over again to build green leaves.
That’s why evergreens, including the pine, spruce, and fir trees that we decorate for Christmas, can thrive in “nutrient-deficient” environments, as Marchand described.
While a conifer’s “photosynthetic apparatus” does shut down in cold months, it will get a jump start on deciduous trees when it starts growing again as early as mid-March.
Anderson compared conifers to “flinty, frugal Yankees, who make do with the same needles for several years” and “live a less capital-intensive lifestyle.”
Although I’m not a frugal Yankee by birth, I’ve been a New Hampshire resident long enough to appreciate the qualities that many people here share with those scrappy evergreen trees.
Outside and free
Making do with less is also a good resolution for the New Year, especially when it comes to getting outside.
There are many free or low cost opportunities to stay active in winter. And even small outings can keep your physical and mental health tuned up until springtime.
Here a few ways you can kick off 2023 outdoors:
• Ring in the new year at a NH State Park during a free First Day Hike on Sunday, Jan. 1. Participants of First Day Hikes can explore historic sites, state parks and even enjoy pet friendly hikes either on their own or discover and experience nature with a self-guided hike.
This year’s locations include Greenfield State Park, Odiorne Point State Park, White Lake State Park, Milan Hill State Park, Pisgah State Park, Frost Farm Historic Site and Monadnock State Park. Advance registration is required: www.nhstateparks.org/news-events/first-day-hike
• Enjoy the colder months by hiking, snowshoeing or just forest bathing at Forest Society reservations. You can use this list of 11 Forest Society reservations across New Hampshire that have parking spaces plowed regularly during the winter (and find safety tips too): forestsociety.org/winterhiking
• Take part in a guided walk or snowshoe. Organizations offering outdoor programs in the winter in addition to the Forest Society include New Hampshire Audubon in Concord and Auburn, Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center in Laconia, Alnoba in Kensington, and local land trusts across the state.