The modest snowfall canceled school. My son, Cody, arrived with his future brother-in-law as a sugarhouse apprentice for an afternoon of learning while boiling sap.
The boil followed the second time this season they gathered nearly 100 gallons of sap. They converted it all to steam in about 3 hours, an early season tune-up to sweeten the pans and be ready for longer and larger sap runs.
Yes, Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day seem early for maple season. “Too early to tap,” I would have insisted before this year. But we’re running an experiment this year, having taken a gamble to tap maples in late January compared to late February for the traditional March maple season.
Last year, our first boil was two weeks late: Saint Patrick’s Day weekend, March 16-17, to start the season. This year, the first boil was on Feb. 1 — six weeks ahead of last year.
Part of the reason is weather-related. “Sap flows according to the temperature, not the calendar,” Cody argued. But new tap technology played a role in our decision as well.
What do erratic winter temperatures mean for making maple syrup? Does tapping trees in January to catch the earliest sap flows potentially foreclose the latter half of the season in late March and early April? After last year’s late start, we produced nearly half our total syrup in April. Maple season is nothing if not unpredictable.
The odd warm January weather saw sap moving inside trees. I watched weeping willow twigs turning bright yellow in 45 degree sunshine. Longer-range weather forecasts — including a certain groundhog — were all suggesting above average temperature trends continuing for February. Various maple sugaring blogs included heady reports of early producers making syrup in January. Somebody somewhere allegedly made syrup at Christmas.
By late January, with daytime temperatures warming into the low 40s, Cody didn’t want to wait another month to tap while watching sap runs pass us by.
We talked about long-range weather forecasts. He anticipated my resistance and had prepared for a debate. Everything in the woods was ready, so I conceded. He seemed almost disappointed. “We’ll call it an experiment,” I added.
Cody pulled the (cordless drill) trigger and began tapping on Jan. 25. We boiled the first run of 100 gallons of sap on Feb. 1, just enough to “sweeten the pan.” We boiled again on Feb. 6 before the freezing temperatures returned.
Cody and friends did the weekend labor of inspecting lines, repairing squirrel-chewed sections, tensioning main lines and improving the layout of lateral tubing. Each year, we replace all the plastic taps and replace most of the flexible “drops” (blue plastic tubing that leads from each tap to the horizontal tubing that drains to the larger diameter, rigid mainline). Clean, fresh tubing yields more sap for a longer time.
Natural bacteria and air reaching tap holes signal the tree to begin closing the wounds. The newfangled plastic taps have a small check-valve ball to seal off airflow when the pressure decreases overnight in the tree. (Overnight low temperatures in the 20s and daytime highs in the 40s drive a pressure differential that causes sap to flow. The greater the difference, the higher the rate of flow.)
At the end of our second boil, we pulled off our first gallon — 8 pints of 2020 syrup. It didn’t grade quite as light as “Golden, Delicate Taste,” so we labeled it “Amber Rich.” That’s the grade we made the entire first half of last year before making “Dark/Robust” and “Very Dark/Strong Taste” during the latter weeks of the season last April.
Our winters increasingly feature erratic temperatures reminiscent of the mid-Atlantic states, not New England. The impacts on maple sugaring include a technological arms race to enable a longer window of viable sap flow by using sealed systems and negative pressure via vacuum.
It wasn’t too long ago that traditionalists in New Hampshire still insisted that Town Meeting Day in early March was the right time to begin tapping. Maple producers in the White Mountains and North Country have colder temperatures and a deeper snowpack. They will likely continue making syrup into April. In the southern tier, timing the tapping season is getting tricky.
The weather is also a factor in the overall regional health of sugar maples. Less frequent sugar maple seed crops and limited seedling regeneration are due to multiple stresses, including milder temperatures, a lack of consistently deep snow to function as insulation for surface feeder roots and tender seedlings, changing soil chemistry, insect infestations, summer droughts and high white-tailed deer densities in the suburbs.
Some speculate these changes could leave an aged cohort of ailing maples without ample regeneration and recruitment of younger trees.
We boil with all of these things in mind. We have music playing and drink a few low-brow beers and imagine we are among a hobbyist-scale segment of a dying breed — “Mohicans of maple,” or something like that.
I wonder if my grandkids will see the maple season shift permanently and conventional wisdom — if not the aging trees themselves — die off. I think about farmers, fishermen and foresters who made their livelihood from the land and the sea and have watched their industries fade.
I have not heard many pessimistic maple producers, even as they acknowledge the challenges of changing winter weather and tree health concerns.
There is something intrinsically optimistic about sugar makers. If that were not true, nobody would still be doing it the old-fashioned way.