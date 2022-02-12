T he habitat of the New England cottontail is not a pleasant place to go for a walk. Our native cottontail, also known as a “brush rabbit,” prefers an environment with upwards of 20,000 small woody stems per acre — in other words, an impenetrable thicket.
I recently came to this realization the hard way at the Forest Society’s Hills Forest in Durham, looking for evidence of bunnies with Brett Ferry, a biologist with New Hampshire Fish and Game.
“We’re looking for tracks and poop,” Ferry explains as we slowly pick our way along, peeking under thorny shrubs for anything left on the week-old snow.
The pelleted excrement of cottontails is circular compared to more elongated deer scat, but can be roughly the same size. “I usually tell people they look like M&Ms,” says Ferry. “Well, the brown ones anyway.”
I concentrate on this search image as I squeeze between saplings, my jacket snagging on raspberry canes and sending tufts of down airborne.
Collecting rabbit pellets is the most efficient way biologists have found to monitor populations of the New England cottontail, which has suffered a range reduction of more than 80% since the 1960s. In New Hampshire, where only two small populations remain (one on the Seacoast and a second in the Merrimack Valley), the species is listed as endangered.
To monitor cottontail populations, scat is scooped into small vials during transect surveys and sent off to a lab at the University of New Hampshire for DNA analysis, from which researchers can tell the number of individual animals in a habitat patch, as well as their parentage (who is related to whom, and how).
The southeastern corner of Hills Forest and the adjacent Bunker Creek property owned by Fish & Game in Durham contain about 15 acres of fairly high quality habitat, but we don’t find any cottontail pellets.
This scrubby “young forest” hasn’t developed on its own but was created by deliberately clearcutting more mature forest and planting shrubs about ten years ago.
Once it grew up into a thick tangle of alder and poplar saplings, New England cottontails were released here in two consecutive years, part of a captive breeding program to augment struggling wild populations in the region. Unfortunately, these releases were unsuccessful, and the rabbits did not survive to reproduce.
“It was disappointing after having releases be successful at other locations” Ferry says.
At the nearby Bellamy Wildlife Management Area (WMA), where management efforts have created about 100 acres of suitable habitat, released cottontails have done much better, reproducing in the wild and maintaining their small population after an initial release of eight rabbits in 2013.
In 2018, a pellet from one of the Bellamy WMA rabbits was collected on the Hills Forest, igniting hopes that expansion across these landscapes might be occurring, but since that time pellet surveys at Hills have come up empty.
In the meantime, the habitat created for New England cottontails needs maintenance in order to remain prime, whether it is currently occupied or not. Students from two UNH wildlife classes spent two days last October cutting larger stems on the Hills Forest habitat, hopefully stimulating those trees to sucker with the additional small stems that cottontails require.
Cut brush was heaped in large piles to create even more areas of potential cover for the rabbits. It’s a lot of work, and a big commitment on the part of landowners, who will ideally work cooperatively to manage habitat patches on a rotational basis, ensuring there is always some prime cover and foraging territory available.
The New England Cottontail Project, which was initiated in 2009 and involves more than 50 partners including USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS), U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), state wildlife agencies, land trusts, universities and municipalities has worked with landowners to create and maintain more than 1,000 acres of “early successional” young forest habitat in New Hampshire. Many of these habitat projects have been at least partially funded through programs like state wildlife grants, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, NRCS’s Working Lands for Wildlife Program or the state’s “Moose Plate” conservation license plate grants.
Nearly a dozen years into the program, I ask Brett Ferry if the prognosis for New Hampshire’s native cottontail is encouraging or disheartening. “Honestly, it’s a bit of both,” he answers.
Rabbits in the Seacoast have been responding well to management actions, but the Merrimack Valley population (centered in Londonderry), which had been larger than the Seacoast population, has been struggling. A decade of rapid development has fragmented the landscape there and considerably hampered movement of New England cottontails.
At the same time, non-native Eastern cottontails, released in southern New England to augment hunting stock in the early 1900s, have expanded northward into the Londonderry area in the past several years. The slightly larger Eastern cottontails are more generalist in their habitat needs, and have a wider field of peripheral vision, allowing them to escape predators and outcompete the native brush rabbits.
Their expansion helped along by milder winters that increase survival and lengthen the breeding season, Eastern cottontails have begun to displace the New England cottontails in the Merrimack Valley.
“The Eastern cottontails hit like a wave” says Ferry, “and now the Merrimack Valley population of New England cottontails is less than half of what it used to be.”
Considering recent setbacks and successes, Fish and Game biologists remain hopeful that New England cottontail populations will grow and stabilize.
“It’s an uphill battle, but all we can do is try,” Ferry declares.
Although maintaining suitable, contiguous habitat will be an ongoing challenge, Ferry is positive that the effort is worth it.
“What is happening to the New England cottontail is really an indication that something is out of balance,” he says, “which means other species are struggling as well.”
Carrie Deegan is community engagement & volunteers director for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Contact her at cdeegan@forestsociety.org