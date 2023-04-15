Mount Major cleanup

Maria Finnegan picks up some debris during last year’s Earth Day hike and litter cleanup on Mount Major in Alton.

 Anna Berry

I’ll never forget the first time I received the results of a questionnaire about myself that was filled in by my kids, in honor of Mother’s Day. It’s always funny to see yourself through the eyes of a child — even when that child reports to their teacher that your favorite activity is “saying no.”

Forest Journal: Anna Berry

In this case, my son correctly identified my favorite beverage as coffee (more like a vice) but that’s not what stood out to me. There was a question about work and one of my twins drew a picture of me with a fir tree and wrote: “My mom works hard at helping the forest.”

Making a splash

Jonah and Evan Berry celebrate the arrival of spring weather by making a splash with some rocks at Tower Hill Pond in Candia.
Bagging trash

Jake Berry carries a bag of trash while collecting litter from the trails on Mount Major on Earth Day 2022. This year’s cleanup hike on the Alton mountain is next Saturday, April 22.

