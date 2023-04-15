I’ll never forget the first time I received the results of a questionnaire about myself that was filled in by my kids, in honor of Mother’s Day. It’s always funny to see yourself through the eyes of a child — even when that child reports to their teacher that your favorite activity is “saying no.”
In this case, my son correctly identified my favorite beverage as coffee (more like a vice) but that’s not what stood out to me. There was a question about work and one of my twins drew a picture of me with a fir tree and wrote: “My mom works hard at helping the forest.”
I was proud that he noticed and that both kids had been listening — maybe just a little — when we walk in the woods and talk about how the organization I work for, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, protects and cares for forests across the state.
However, you don’t have to work in land conservation or solar power to help the next generation learn about the natural world and how to be more resilient as our world’s climate changes.
Each year, Earth Day arrives in the spring as a reminder to do a little more than the year before, whether it’s cleaning up your favorite park or neighborhood trail, running a race for an environmental charity, or reusing items that were headed for the landfill.
Celebrated since 1970, Earth Day is the largest secular observance in the world, its organizers say, with more than a billion people taking action to protect the environment.
For my family, April’s green holidays of Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 28) mean searching for signs of spring at our favorite outdoor spaces — and bringing an extra bag for picking up trash along the way.
At the Tower Hill Pond trailhead in Candia last weekend, we were greeted by a mourning cloak butterfly and sunny skies. Although no leaves were unfolding, the evergreens across the pond and the warm afternoon made it seem like greener days were coming. My 7-year-olds remembered a time before winter and were gleeful to simply throw rocks in the water.
Even though there’s much more we can all do to ensure kids like mine will still have snowy winters and fresh water for a lifetime to come, I think Earth Day is partially about hope — hope that we can still make a difference and that everyone will do their part to help.
Here are six ways to spend time outside and help local conservation organizations on Earth Day — Saturday, April 22 — in New Hampshire this year.
1) Clean up New Hampshire’s favorite hiking destination, Mount Major, on Earth Day with the Forest Society. Finish your self-guided hike and litter cleanup by 2 p.m. and the Forest Society will haul away your bag from the parking lot in Alton. No registration necessary. Find a map of Mount Major trails: forestsociety.org/mtmajor
2) Learn how to conserve wildlife and natural resources at New Hampshire Audubon’s Earth Day celebration at the Massabesic Center in Auburn. Family-friendly activities include guided nature walks, animal ambassador presentations, master gardener demonstrations, children’s story time, and crafts. Learn more and register: www.nhaudubon.org/event/earth-day-2023/
3) Connect the dots between wildlife, humans, and trees during a self-guided Story Stroll at Creek Farm in Portsmouth that will be accessible from April 22 to June 30. The book, “Trout Come From Trees,” by April Pulley Sayre and illustrated by Kate Endle, will unfold as you walk around the Little Harbor Trail. As two children and their fathers explore a stream and its natural riches in the story, the text explains how trout are made of trees — just like the bears and people who catch and eat the trout. Ultimately, we’re all connected. Learn more: forestsociety.org/events
4) Protect marine life from litter at the Blue Ocean Society’s Tristate Earth Day Cleanup. Locations include Peirce Island in Portsmouth and the Seacoast Science Center at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Learn more and sign up: www.blueoceansociety.org/cleanup/
5) Challenge yourself to the Seacoast Science Center’s Rescue Run: Race of Marine Mammals, including a 5K trail run and kids fun runs, which will be followed by the beach cleanup. Learn more: www.seacoastsciencecenter.org
6) Turn trash into treasure at the Squam Lakes Association headquarters in Holderness on Earth Day at 1 p.m. by repurposing old, but loved, shirts into tote bags. This fun, straightforward craft is a great way to reduce landfill waste. Sign up: squamlakes.org/node/312
Anna Berry is the director of communications and digital outreach for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. She can be reached at aberry@forestsociety.org.