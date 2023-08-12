230813-lif-fojo-setnik09

Dr. Lon Setnik has worked in the Concord Hospital emergency room for 15 years, caring for what he calls “unplanned health care needs” — in short, anything from daily bumps and bruises to full scale health crises.

Forest Journal Sophie

“Concord is a unique hospital,” he says, “There’s enough resources to provide patients with the majority of their care in one community, but not so big that you feel anonymous.”

Sophie Oehler is communications coordinator at the Forest Society. You can reach her at soehler@forestsociety.org