H alloween is fast approaching, and those of us who love all things creepy and macabre tend to come a bit unhinged.
With that in mind, let’s talk about spiders.
Wait! Don’t stop reading. Put on your bravest face, or a costume if needed, and prepare to be fascinated.
First, the bad news: Fall is well known as a time of year that you’re more likely to encounter spiders, especially in your home. You might catch sight of a few hairy legs sticking out from under the bathroom cabinet or notice a dark tentacular shape scuttling across your ceiling, aggravatingly (and mercifully) out of reach.
There is a common misconception that (as with mice or flying squirrels) spiders are moving indoors to escape the cold, but that isn’t the case.
“In temperate areas of North America, fall is a time for spider mating,” explains arachnologist Catherine Scott, a postdoctoral fellow at McGill University in Montreal. Among web-building spiders, females are sedentary, but as males mature they leave their own webs in search of females to mate with, following chemical “scent” trails using special chemo-receptors on their feet.
“Males are just on the move in fall for many spider species,” says Scott, “and as they roam a few more will end up in your house. Or more likely, they were already there and now you’re noticing them.”
There is actual scientific proof that there are spiders in your house, in case you were wondering (or are in denial). A study in North Carolina sampled dozens of houses to catalog the biodiversity of arthropods (invertebrates like insects and spiders) inside them, and the results were conclusive: 100% of houses had spiders in them. Interestingly, only 47.4% of attics sampled contained spiders, compared to 96.9% of living rooms and 88% of kitchens.
“No matter how fastidious you think your housekeeping is,” notes Scott, “almost every single room in your house will have at least one spider in it.”
OK. Breathe. There is definitely some good news coming: All those spiders are there for a reason.
It’s their job to eat insects (which your house also has plenty of); therefore, they are actively reducing the population of indoor creepy-crawlies. They’re working with you, not against you. Also, most spiders do live outdoors, where they have huge ecological importance as predators of insects and other arthropods in almost every terrestrial environment on the planet.
Worldwide, it is estimated that spiders collectively eat between 400 and 800 metric tons of insects annually — a number so large it’s hard to wrap your head around. For reference, though, a rhinoceros weighs about 2 metric tons, and the Statue of Liberty about 200. It’s no small service spiders are providing!
Another encouraging point is that you are highly unlikely to encounter a dangerous spider in New Hampshire. We don’t have brown recluse spiders naturally (Loxosceles reclusa), which do have a venomous bite but are generally native from Nebraska to Ohio and south to Texas.
Necrotic skin wounds are sometimes blamed on brown recluse bites, even in New England, but these lesions are far more likely to be bacterial infections than spider bites.
The only medically dangerous spider in our state is the northern black widow (Latrodectus variolus), which is so rare and reclusive that only a few sightings have been confirmed. There is some debate about whether northern black widows can survive the harsher winters of northern New Hampshire, but also some evidence from historical data that suggests their range is expanding northward as the climate warms.
Western and southern black widows, as well as brown recluses, occasionally hitchhike to our region as an accidental consequence of human commerce, riding in produce crates or loads of firewood. However, none of these spiders, including the transplants, are aggressive and they won’t bite humans unless they are harassed or put in a life-threatening situation such as being trapped between clothes and skin.
The popular West Coast beach where Catherine Scott spent years studying vibratory communication in western black widows (Latrodectus hesperus) is home to literally thousands of these spiders (they live under all the large driftwood logs scattered across the sand).
“No one has any idea they are there, and despite hundreds of visitors on busy days, no one has ever been bitten there,” she insists.
Scott is also happy to dispel the gruesome “man-eater” myth that the black widow is named for. “Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t always end badly for the male,” says Scott.
In North American black widows, it turns out that cannibalism is rare, and males typically survive mating.
The mating process begins with the male black widow approaching the female’s web slowly and cautiously. He is at the greatest risk of being eaten at this early stage.
He begins to move onto the web, occasionally bobbing his abdomen rhythmically, in a sort of courtship dance that sends vibrations along the silk to the female.
He also plucks the strings of her web at regular intervals, sending a vibratory signal that cannot be easily confused with that of a prey animal getting tangled in the web.
“The male wants to turn off the female’s aggressive response and turn on her mating response,” says Scott. It’s the conversational equivalent of saying, “don’t eat me! I’m a sexy male of the correct species and you should mate with me instead.”
“Most of the time, it works,” considers Scott, “unless the female is really, really hungry.”
Approximately 3,500 species of spiders have been identified in the United States, and fewer than 50 are commonly encountered in New Hampshire. Although we don’t live in a hotbed of spider diversity, we do have representatives from many families including crab spiders, jumping spiders, orb weavers, nursery web spiders and wolf spiders.
Many of these local spiders lead interesting lives full of complex behaviors and sophisticated means of communication, just as the black widow does. There is more to be fascinated with than scared of.
“I used to be terrified of spiders,” admits Scott, “until I started learning about their behavior and communication. The fact that they are having these conversations with each other that we can decode and understand … It helped me to become fascinated with spiders and now I just want to share with everyone how cool they are.”
The next time you encounter a spider, don’t let your arachnophobia get the best of you.
Summon the courage of a male black widow, and have faith that you’ll survive.