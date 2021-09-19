By Anna Berry
W ith a hot and rainy summer behind us, hiking into New Hampshire’s colorful forests this autumn sounds like a breath of fresh air.
But, for every hiker who will be reveling in the quiet of a winding mountain trail, there is a family like mine with children who jump through crunchy leaves and ask, “Are we there yet?” barely two feet away from the trailhead.
Over the last five years I’ve been hiking with my twins, I’ve learned that we often need a boost along the way. And, I don’t mean from the M&Ms we keep on hand to encourage a few more steps from little legs. I’m talking about technology.
We carry our smartphones outdoors to take photos. So why not put them to use to help find and map trails, interpret what you’re seeing, and learn more about the organizations that care for these beautiful spaces?
For me and my family, using apps to help explain where we’re going and why makes the journey more fun and meaningful. There are also hikers with varying abilities and interests who could benefit from adding technology to their outing. They may need to know exactly how far the next bench is, to rest, or be curious about the history and science behind a granite boulder along the trail.
Smartphones have enabled alternatives to wooden kiosks and interpretive signs. And, while technology won’t replace the need to bring a map and compass on every trip outdoors, it can enrich your adventures across New Hampshire this fall.
Earlier this summer, my family and I visited Hay Reservation in Newbury, a forest reservation owned by the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. We knew we didn’t have enough time to make it to the top of Sunset Hill, but we were excited to explore a new forest.
Using the Forest Society’s recently launched free mobile app, I could explain to my kids the cause of the pock marks on the beech trees lining the trail (beech scale insects that introduce fungus underneath the tree’s bark by sucking up its sap).
And, we were able to plan for a turn-around point where stone walls marked long-ago fields for growing crops. It was easier for me to navigate and keep my kids engaged with a mobile guide in my pocket.
The Forest Society’s mobile app, powered by OuterSpatial, not only pinpoints all 191 of the organization’s forest reservations across New Hampshire, but also highlights interpretive excursions, called Outings, on some of the most popular, including Mount Major, the Merrimack River Outdoor Education & Conservation Area in Concord, and Madame Sherri Forest in Chesterfield.
OuterSpatial helps park agencies and nonprofit organizations across the country publish their recreation information to visitors via web and mobile devices.
Go to the source
While there are numerous navigation and recreation apps available these days, I find it most helpful — and accurate — to utilize apps and information provided directly from the organizations that manage the trails I plan to visit.
The Forest Society’s Mobile App also allows users to participate in activities like the 5 Hikes Challenge, a do-it-yourself hiking adventure that runs through Oct. 31. This year, registered participants can track their progress and share photos from the trail.
Don’t have a printer or paper map? Register for the 5 Hikes Challenge and you’ll be mailed maps for the five hikes you choose, plus a colorful neck gaiter and additional hiking information. Participants pay $8 per hike and Forest Society members are free. Learn more at forestsociety.org/5Hikes
Here are more tools I use before and during my family’s hiking excursions:
Trail Finder: This website administrated by the non-profit Upper Valley Trails Alliance is a database of four-season trails across Vermont and New Hampshire. There is also an option to print maps from the trails you find in the database. Learn more: trailfinder.info
iNaturalist: This free app can help you identify the species of plants, insects, fungi, and wildlife that you find along the trail. In September, you can join a statewide scavenger hunt, called NHBioBlitz, if you’ve downloaded the app.
The NHBioBlitz will help your town learn more about the natural resources in your community. Learn more: https://extension.unh.edu/nhbioblitz
Good planning required
As an increasing number of people visited the state’s natural spaces during the pandemic over the last year and a half, however, the traffic also brought attention to the hikers who needed rescuing after relying solely on cellphones for navigation without a map or compass.
That’s why Hike Safe, a program of New Hampshire Fish & Game and the White Mountain National Forest, recommends ALWAYS bringing a map and a compass in addition to other essential items. Multiple options for navigation are best.
“Technology is not a substitute for common sense and good planning,” the Hike Safe NH website warns. “It is your responsibility to be properly prepared and educated before you get in a distress situation.”
Through Hike Safe, you can purchase a voluntary Hike Safe card for $25 a year (or $35 per family). The purchase supports Fish and Game’s search and rescue efforts and cardholders are not liable to repay rescue costs if they need to be rescued.