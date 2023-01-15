230115-lif-fojo-sunset

I t’s that time of year again — the time when mere mortals can think about walking on water. Frozen water, sure, but it’s still one of the coolest (pun intended) feats of the season.

While this year’s ice isn’t ready for us yet in most of New Hampshire, thanks to our abnormally warm winter, it’s likely to happen eventually. And when it does, there is something magical about sliding, skiing, skating, or snowshoeing out onto a frozen pond, exploring areas only accessible by boat in warmer months.

Forest Journal: Carrie Deegan
230115-lif-fojo-nordic

Nordic skating, where skate blades are attached via bindings to cross country ski boots, is well-loved in the Netherlands and many Scandinavian countries, and is growing in popularity in New Hampshire. Trails plowed for this winter sport can also be enjoyed by anyone with hockey or figure skates.
230115-lif-fojo-tipup

Kids watch a tip-up and wait for a fish to trigger it during an ice-fishing demonstration on Messer Pond in New London.
230115-lif-fojo-pickerel

Haley Deegan, the author’s daughter, pulls a chain pickerel from under the ice on Gile Pond in Sutton in this photo from 2021. The pickerel is a species that handles the cold, less-oxygenated water of winter better than others and is able to stay more active – and hungry.
230115-lif-fojo-thinice

A sign warns about unsafe ice on Lake Sunapee in Newbury. Ice around docks and boathouses can remain open or very thin throughout the winter season as many people have bubblers that create constant water movement and discourage ice formation.
230115-lif-fojo-gauge

A gauge installed near the edge of Messer Pond in New London is a citizen science effort to track lake levels over time. One of the projected consequences if lakes fail to freeze or have reduced ice duration is lower water levels, since open water allows for evaporation year-round.

Carrie Deegan is Reservation Stewardship & Engagement Director for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Contact her at cdeegan@forestsociety.org