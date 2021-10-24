By Carrie Deegan
There are two times of the year that I notice the wild apple trees on the edge of my woods.
One is in May, when the fragrant white blossoms pop out against the backdrop of emerging spring greenery. The other is in the autumn, when yellow, green or blush-colored orbs hang like pendulums from the branches, often long after most of the surrounding foliage has blown away.
New Hampshire’s woods are peppered with wild apple trees, along old woods roads and beside crumbling stone foundations, and on sunny edges where forest meets lawn or meadow. The story of how and why they got there is a fascinating marriage of natural and cultural history, and a tale that continues to be written today.
Despite everything from sporting events to favorite foods being labeled “as American as apple pie,” the apple (Malus domestica) is not native to North America. The apple’s wild ancestor, Malus sieversii, is believed to have originated in the Tian Shan mountains of Kazakhstan, where it still grows today in thickly tangled groves on protected forest reserves.
Thanks to the utility of its fleshy fruits, the apple had spread via human trade routes throughout Asia and to Europe by the end of the 12th century, becoming widely cultivated and domesticated as it went. Apples did not reach the shores of the New World until they arrived onboard the ships of European settlers in the 1600s.
Those settlers likely brought cuttings and fruit from known apple varieties, some of which had been cultivated in Europe for centuries. A few of these varieties survived in the New World, but thanks to harsh New England winters, many did not. The real success came from planting apple seeds in American soil.
Grafting some winners
Here’s the thing about apples: if you take the most mouth-watering apple you have ever eaten in your life and plant the five seeds found inside it, the five resulting trees (and their fruit) will each be wildly different, none of them resembling the parent.
This extreme genetic “heterozygosity” means that apples never grow “true to seed,” and desirable varieties, once they are discovered, must be cloned by grafting branches onto new rootstalks (which means that all of the honeycrisps you have ever eaten are genetically the exact same apple).
Once colonists planted apple seeds on American soil, this heterogeneity worked to the apple’s advantage; with so much genetic variability some trees invariably thrived in our soils and climate. Some of the resulting new varieties, like the Northern Spy or the Baldwin, even yielded fruit well worth grafting and cultivating, though most were less appetizing.
Have you ever tasted a wild apple from the forest? If you have, you know that it’s a bit like gastronomic roulette: occasionally you get a pleasant surprise when you crunch into one, but very often they are incredibly tart, or sometimes bland and mealy, with strange spicy or bitter notes. I always try them when I happen upon a tree (I can’t help myself), and even though more often than not they’re “spitters,” I always admire their unique colors, shapes, and aromas.
As forests were cleared for homesteads in colonial New England, most families would have planted an apple tree or two — or even a small orchard. Seed-grown trees that produced sour or sharp-tasting fruit were fine by most settlers, since apples were primarily grown not for fresh eating but for cider. Once fermented, cider was safer than local water that often contained parasites and harmful pathogens, and it was also the colonists’ cheapest source of alcohol.
Stuck in the shadows
The apples we find in New Hampshire’s woods today are often the descendants of these colonial homestead trees, offspring germinated via seed spread by animals or humans. As the state’s forests have grown back over the past 150 years, many apple trees have become shaded out, growing tall and spindly and producing less fruit.
“These trees really need sun to thrive and produce fruit,” notes Matt Tarr, UNH Cooperative Extension wildlife specialist, “but they are incredibly resilient, and can recover if released.”
“Releasing” wild apples — removing the other trees and competing vegetation around them — can vastly improve their health and fruit production for wildlife. Tarr has seen a wide spectrum of New Hampshire’s wildlife enjoying wild apples, from larger mammals like bear, deer, foxes and coyote, down to small rodents like mice and voles. Birds like turkeys, woodpeckers, and even chickadees also consume the fruit.
On the edge of my woods, a big hophornbeam tree recently died, the victim of an unfortunate girdling by a porcupine. This fall, I noticed a single branch arcing out from behind the now bare hophornbeam, about 40 feet up in the air, heavily laden with golden orbs.
Upon closer inspection, I was delighted to discover an old, very gangly apple tree back there. It had been surviving, biding its time in the shade, and was now celebrating its newfound freedom by producing some fruit for perhaps the first time in decades.
The apples themselves? Beautiful, yellow, blemish-free — spitters!