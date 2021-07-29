A lthough its primary job will be to bring skiers and snowboarders to the top in winter, Loon Mountain Resort’s new Kancamagus 8 chairlift may revolutionize summertime mountain biking, an executive at the Lincoln resort said.
Traveling at speeds of 1,100 feet per minute, the Kanc 8 will be able to carry up to five bikes at a time, according to Brian Norton, vice president of operations at Loon Mountain Resort. The chairlift, which replaces the Kancamagus Express Quad, is scheduled to be open in time for ski season.
Described as “whisper quiet,” the lift will transport up to 3,500 skiers per hour in eight heated, ergonomically shaped seats with a tinted bubble to block the wind, an automatic restraining bar and individual footrests, resort officials said.
It is the first of its kind on the East Coast and only the second in the U.S. The other is at Big Sky Resort in Montana, which, like Loon, is owned by Boyne Resorts.
Lift-assisted mountain biking is not new, but the challenge has been to find the best way to get both bikes and their riders up the mountain, said Dave Harkless, an avid mountain biker and owner of Littleton Bike and Fitness.
“It’s hard to load a bunch of bikes onto a lift,” Harkless said. “Usually, it (the loading) really bogs down getting riders to the top because you have to have separate chairs for the riders.”
“The mountain-bike season is actually longer than the ski season,” he said.
Norton said riders on the Kanc 8 will load and unload their own bikes.
Loon has offered mountain biking for several years and sells a year-round pass that allows holders to ski and mountain bike.
In January 2020, at its public rollout, Jay Scambio, president and general manager of Loon Mountain Resort, said the Kanc 8 was the first of many milestones in Loon’s 10-year growth and improvement plan known as “Flight Path: 2030.”
Adrienne Saia Isaac, director of marketing and communications for the National Ski Areas Association, said in an e-mail Tuesday that ski areas nationally and in the Northeast have recognized the value of making capital improvements.
Projects around NH
Among the Granite State resorts that have made or are making improvements are Loon and Bretton Woods, which is New Hampshire’s largest ski area.
In November 2019, Bretton Woods began running its Skyway gondola to serve skiers and snowboarders as well as guests at its new mountaintop Rosebrook Lodge.
In April, Waterville Valley announced that it would replace its 1988 White Peaks Express Quad with a six-person detachable bubble lift for 2022-23.
Earlier this month, officials at Franconia Notch State Park said that due to the expected influx of federal infrastructure funds, they are exploring the renovation or replacement of the iconic Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway.
Saia Isaac said reinvestment allows ski areas to add amenities such as mountain biking and to “meet and exceed increasingly sophisticated guest expectations.”
For the 2020-21 season, she said, 112 member resorts told the National Ski Areas Association that they spent nearly $300 million in capital improvements, primarily in lifts and snowmaking. Of that, about $110 million was spent in the Northeast region.
Nationally, ski areas reinvested $11.55 per skier back into capital improvements. In the Northeast, $18.48 per skier was invested, she said.
Developing summer and fall activities such as hiking, scenic chairlift rides, mountain biking and disc golf, said Saia Isaac, “can help insulate a ski area against a low-snow year, providing other opportunities for revenue in addition to the sports that are snow and weather-dependent.”
Based on the 2019-2020 season, such summer and fall activities account for, on average, about 11% of a ski area’s total revenue, she said, and upward of 15% in the Northeast.
“The folks who come visit in the summer might not have considered trying skiing or snowboarding,” she said, “but can be incentivized to come back in winter if they dig the vibe of the resort.”
Harkless is bullish on what the Kanc 8 will eventually offer him and other mountain bikers, who continue to grow in numbers nationwide.
“Oh yeah, I will get down there (to Loon),” Harkless said.
Norton agreed that ski areas have to do a good job of wooing guests year-round. The Kanc 8 will help Loon do that, he said.
“Obviously, we’re a ski resort and they (skiers and snowboarders) are our first customers, but where it (the Kanc 8) is really going to change some people’s perceptions is in summer,” Norton said.