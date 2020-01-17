Winter can be a difficult time to get outside, what with the colder temperatures and limited hours of daylight, but snowmobiling is a great way to get some fresh air and enjoy an outdoor adventure. Snow cover has been limited in parts of the state, but the North Country has been seeing some very good snowfall totals and there is plenty of winter still to come.
New Hampshire is lucky to have almost 7,000 miles of snowmobile trails throughout the state. The “air ski,” which was a prototype for early snowmobiles, was used by some of the state’s first Fish and Game Conservation Officers. Modern snowmobiles didn’t really come into existence until the 1960s. Now winter riding is a popular pastime with young and old alike.
There are a few changes in the laws beginning this season that riders need to be aware of. Some OHRV and snowmobile offenses now carry larger fines. The operator or owner of any OHRV or snowmobile involved in an accident resulting in injury to a person or damage to property in excess of $1,000 shall report the accident immediately to the nearest police officer/department and file a report with NH Fish and Game and the NH Department of Safety within 5 days. Blue and/or red colored lights are no longer permitted on civilian OHRVs and snowmobiles. There are also new rules about aftermarket lights and when they can be used. Lastly, if someone operates a snowmobile manufactured after February 1, 2007 it must have a visible and unaltered certification by the Snowmobile Safety and Certification Committee (SSCC). Riders should familiarize themselves with all the rules and regulations either on the Fish and Game website or in the OHRV Digest.
Safety is the most important part of riding, however, and there are some simple tips to keep in mind to be sure your outing is both safe and exciting. Always know before you go. Check with the NH Bureau of Trails site for trail maps and information on conditions and possible closures due to lingering mud and snow. This will help you to discover an alternate route if needed. Remember, registration of your vehicle is required every year, just like a car, and a valid driver’s license is also necessary to operate an OHRV. The majority of the money raised from registration fees goes directly back to the NH Bureau of Trails to help maintain the trail system. Check the forecast before heading out because as we know the weather in New England can change suddenly. Always wear eye protection and a helmet that is approved by either Snell or the US Department of Transportation.
“We are very fortunate in New Hampshire to have a wonderful trail system and Conservation Officers love to see people having a good time,” said Captain Michael Eastman. “As always we will be out on the trails monitoring the safe riding practices of snowmobilers. The best thing people can do besides taking a safety course is to obey the speed limit. The majority of accidents we see are the result of excessive speed.”
New Hampshire is also offering an open snowmobile weekend (previously known as reciprocity weekend) March 6, 7, and 8 this year. During this 3-day event, snowmobiles that are legally registered in another state or Canadian province do not need to obtain New Hampshire registration while operating here in New Hampshire. All other state operation and license requirements still apply, however.
Whether your preference is a leisurely ride on a beginner trail with the kids or an adventure on a new trail with friends, New Hampshire offers beautiful sites and scenery and a wide range of wildlife and landscapes, so get out there and have some winter fun. For more information, such as how to get a registration discount or a trail app for your phone, also visit the NH Snowmobile Association. See you on the trails!