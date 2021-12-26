The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter ice fishery.
The following is a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2021:
Akers Pond in Errol
Cedar Pond in Milan
Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown (opens Jan. 1, 2022)
Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough
Gustin Pond in Marlow
Highland Lake in Andover
Island Pond in Washington
Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam
Manning Lake in Gilmanton
Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster
Mascoma Lake in Enfield
Mirror Lake in Woodstock
Newell Pond in Marlow
Pearl Lake in Lisbon
Pleasant Lake in Deerfield
Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill
Tarleton Lake in Piermont
Tewksbury Pond in Grafton
Webster Lake in Franklin
White Lake in Tamworth
There are other New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing in addition to those on this list.
“The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe,” said NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins.
“The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on Jan. 1, and there are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” said Timmins.