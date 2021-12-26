Winter angler

The state stocks NH's lakes and ponds with trout in the fall making for exciting ice fishing in the winter.

 Provided by NH Fish & Game

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department stocks trout during the fall to bolster the winter ice fishery.

The following is a list of New Hampshire lakes and ponds that were stocked with trout during the fall of 2021:

  • Akers Pond in Errol
  • Cedar Pond in Milan
  • Big Diamond Pond in Stewartstown (opens Jan. 1, 2022)
  • Franklin Pierce Lake in Hillsborough
  • Gustin Pond in Marlow
  • Highland Lake in Andover
  • Island Pond in Washington
  • Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam
  • Manning Lake in Gilmanton
  • Martin Meadow Pond in Lancaster
  • Mascoma Lake in Enfield
  • Mirror Lake in Woodstock
  • Newell Pond in Marlow
  • Pearl Lake in Lisbon
  • Pleasant Lake in Deerfield
  • Streeter Pond in Sugar Hill
  • Tarleton Lake in Piermont
  • Tewksbury Pond in Grafton
  • Webster Lake in Franklin
  • White Lake in Tamworth

There are other New Hampshire waterbodies open for year-round fishing in addition to those on this list.

“The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s hatcheries stock post-spawn brook and brown trout into selected waterbodies without a closed season before winter. These fish can range from 2 to 3 pounds each. Numbers, dates, and stocking locations vary annually. I would encourage anglers of all skill levels to take advantage of this season’s stocked opportunities throughout New Hampshire when weather conditions are favorable and once the ice is safe,” said NH Fish and Game Inland Fisheries Division Chief Dianne Timmins.

“The Granite State’s rivers and streams open to fishing on Jan. 1, and there are some quality fish to be caught in some of the tailwater fisheries such as the Newfound River,” said Timmins.

Learn more about ice fishing in New Hampshire at www.fishnh.com/ice-fishing.html.