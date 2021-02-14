MEREDITH— The 42nd annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby was blessed by good ice and weather, robust ticket sales and a strong showing by the next generation of anglers.
Men, women and children tried to snag one or more of seven species of fish from beneath the ice of ponds and lakes throughout New Hampshire on Saturday and Sunday.
The fish were weighed at derby headquarters on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Meredith Bay and a cash award was given out each day to the person who caught the largest fish in each species. The winners for the largest fish by species were entered into Sunday’s grand prize drawing.
In that drawing, Cameron Macdonald of Pittsfield, Mass., took home the top prize of $15,000. Christopher Dame, of Malden, Mass. and Laconia, won the $5,000 second prize, while Brad Champlain of Meredith, with sons Chase, 3, and Hunter, 7, came in third and took home $3,000.
Dame, 24, said he, Braedon Lacroix of Gilford and Griffin Nyhan of Laconia caught a 5.35 pound rainbow trout early Saturday on Newfound Lake, then waited to see if it held up as biggest in species to make it to the grand prize drawing.
It held up, Dame said, but it was stressful to wait.
Dame said he and his crew planned to enjoy a celebratory dinner and use whatever money is left to buy new gear.
Carolyn Champlain, Brad’s wife and mom of Chase and Hunter, said her family’s winnings would be used as “preparation for next year.”
The family, said Brad Champlain, have been “avid fishermen for years” and competed in several derbies. Their winning 2.58 pound black crappie was caught on Saturday morning in Moultonborough.
“I reeled it out,” said Hunter, with Brad adding that Chase helped.
Charles Reid, 72, an organic farmer from Nottingham, won $500 for largest yellow perch on Saturday, but he might be the biggest winner of all at the 2021 derby.
While fishing in the 2020 derby at Wolfeboro Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee he suffered a medical emergency. Later, doctors diagnosed and treated him for a previously unknown heart defect.
Even with the pandemic, Reid said he had to participate in the 2021 derby because it was something he had done for a long time and it was something he loved.
“It’s in your blood,” he said.
Fred Strader, who chairs the Meredith Rotary’s derby committee, said the 2021 competition had its upsides and downsides.
“On the downside, we had to eliminate anything that would draw a crowd,” he said, like the fish board outside rally headquarters and Sunday’s award ceremony — both of which were made virtual because of COVID-19.
“But on the upside, we sold a lot of tickets,” about 5,300, Strader said, which “is a lot more” than in recent years.
The derby is the Meredith Rotary’s largest annual fundraiser and all proceeds go to support causes, including scholarships in the community.