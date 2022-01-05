The Gunstock Area Commission intends to appeal a court ruling it had hoped would ensure due process for its members in advance of the Belknap County Delegation’s expected attempt to remove them.
The five-person commission, which oversees the operation of the county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford and whose members are appointed by the delegation, claimed in documents filed in Belknap County Superior Court that it was the victim of retaliation by the delegation for its attempt to remove commissioner Peter Ness.
The delegation is made up of the 18 members of the state Legislature from Belknap County.
At what was supposed to be the Oct. 25, 2021 delegation hearing on Ness’ removal over alleged multiple attempts to sell Gunstock a software package made by his business, and for allegedly being disrespectful to employees, delegation chair Mike Sylvia reportedly turned the tables on the commission, saying the three commissioners seeking Ness’ ouster should instead be booted for, among other offenses, violations of the New Hampshire Right-to- Know law.
Having learned that their fates were on the Nov. 16 delegation meeting agenda, those commissioners — Chair Brian Gallagher, Vice Chair Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear – asked Judge James O’Neil III to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent the meeting from taking place.
The commissioners also wanted O’Neill to grant a permanent injunction against their removal because they feared that their potential removal, like the delegation’s protection of Ness would not allow for public input, testimony and rebuttal.
On Nov. 15, O’Neil denied the commissioners’ request for a restraining order to stop the Nov. 16 meeting from happening because Sylvia said the removal of Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear would not be considered, and because the delegation would notify the commission of such a meeting if it were to occur in the future.
At a Dec. 23 hearing, attorneys for the delegation told O’Neill that an injunction was improper and premature because the commissioners had other remedies available and had not been yet harmed by the actions of the delegation.
Writing in a Dec. 30 order where he denied the commissioners’ request, O’Neill said that as with the petition for the restraining order, he found that the commissioners had “not provided sufficient basis” for it.
On Tuesday, Gallagher said O’Neill’s ruling was wrong and disappointing.
“It’s important to appeal this decision because there may have been some misunderstanding in the ruling,” said Gallagher, who added that, “We will be filing papers for reconsideration by early next week.”
“We think our right to present our case and to have a fair process is the proper judicial path,” said Gallagher. “We believe this right needs to be protected by the court and not decided by politicians who have different motivations.”
Gallagher and his co-plaintiffs have said that delegation seemingly wants to privatize the operation of Gunstock and will purge all opponents on the Gunstock Area Commission to do it. He said privatization is risky because “it gives say over the control of Gunstock — possibly to entities outside the community.”
Given that Gunstock is both profitable and popular — the resort has not needed revenue-anticipation notes from the delegation for two years now, said Gallagher — it was a head scratcher to him as to “why this small group (of representatives on the delegation) is effectively trying to destroy success. It’s an oxymoron. It makes no economic sense.”