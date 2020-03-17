GILFORD -- The Gunstock Area Commission voted unanimously Monday to send a letter to the Northern Border Regional Commission notifying them of the commission’s intent to apply for a grant to help fund the reconstruction of the main parking lot at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
In late January, the House Finance Committee voted 5-1 in opposition to a proposed bill to have the state foot the $890,000 bill to install drainage and pave the 5.5-acre gravel lot. Lawmakers opposed paying the tab for a county-owned property.
While a number of ski resorts have closed due to coronavirus concerns, Gunstock remains open for skiing and riding.
"Everything else here at the mountain is closed, and all remaining events for the season have been cancelled to avoid crowding," a statement posted Tuesday on Gunstock's website said. "We recommend bringing your own food and drink and enjoying it at your cars, staying with the people you come to the mountain with, including on the chairlifts, and avoid socializing with other folks in close quarters while here.
"While we are saddened to close parts of the mountain early, we appreciate your understanding during this time of extenuating circumstances and hope you'll find solace on our trails."
The resort is scheduled to close for the season on April 5, unless suspended sooner.
During Monday's meeting, Commissioner Brian Gallagher detailed a conference call he shared with Mollie Kaylor, Business Resource Specialist with the N.H. Division of Economic Development, Department of Business & Economic Affairs and Dalton McLaughlin, constituent services representative for Congressman Chris Pappas.
The March 2 call, Gallagher said, focused on qualifying for a 2020 Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant from NRBC, a federal and state partnership that invests in community and economic development projects in economically distressed counties across New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont and New York.
The grant round opened March 1 and applications must be submitted online by May 15. Awards will be announced by Aug. 1, and projects may begin by fall 2020. Gallagher said collaboration with the Lakes Region Planning Commission is encouraged with an award.