Capt. Rocky Gauron, a fourth-generation fisherman who operates Thumper II for Al Gauron Deep Sea Fishing & Whale Watching in Hampton, says his clients have reached their 15-fish daily limit of haddock on every trip they have taken so far.
Gauron takes “six packs” of people out seven days a week on his 36-foot boat this time of year, but has gotten bookings for only three to four days a week this season because hotels are not open and campgrounds are limited to New Hampshire residents only.
“I’m just happy to be working. I’m happy that things are starting to open up a little bit. I think that’s very positive and I feel that people are going to come more and more as they feel safer,” Gauron said.
Gauron and Capt. Bob Tonkin, who with his sister Capt. Jeanne Bailey runs Captain Bob’s Lobster Tours and Fishing Charters, are looking forward to hearing guidance from Gov. Chris Sununu about hotels reopening in Hampton.
Sununu said during his daily briefing on Tuesday that he is expecting to present his plan for lodging by Friday.
“A lot of my people that I talk to from out-of-state actually don’t come because they have nowhere to stay,” Gauron said.
Tonkin said many of his clients are from the Lakes Region and don’t want to make the drive back and forth to Hampton in one day.
“They get a hotel and spend the night, or two nights, and this year, they’re kind of like, ‘Damn it. We have to drive all the way down and then drive all the way back,’” Tonkin said.
Tonkin said this issue highlights how all the industries in Hampton are connected.
Tonkin, who plans to start his popular fishing and lobster tours on June 1, operates the 42-foot-long Miss Ava Lee and said he has plenty of room on board for people to space out and socially distance. He can also take six people at a time and says many of his clients are families who sign up for the lobster tour.
“It’s a great trip. We like doing that. It’s fast paced. It’s action the whole time,” Tonkin said.
For more information, visit algauron.com and captainbobslobstertours.com.