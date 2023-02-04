Master hibernator

Chipmunks are masters at hibernation — slowing their heart rate from about 350 beats per minute to fewer than 10, and reducing their body temperature by about 60%.

 Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

Mammals and birds are endotherms, which means they generate their own body heat through relatively high metabolic rates. That high metabolism requires energy, which these animals garner from food.

We typically think of endotherms as warm-blooded; however, some of them are not warm all of the time.

