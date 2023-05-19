Invasive Green Sunfish

The invasive green sunfish has been found in New Hampshire waters, according to the Fish and Game Department.

 NH Fish & Game

CONCORD — New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) fisheries biologists have confirmed the presence of non-native, invasive green sunfish in the Piscataquog River downstream from the Weare Reservoir, also known as Horace Lake, and at Waukewan Lake.

In 2022, biologists at the NH Department of Environmental Services discovered three specimens in the Little Sugar River in Charlestown. Green sunfish are a concern because they compete for habitat and food resources with the state’s native sunfish.