PORTSMOUTH — JoJo Starbuck, two-time member of the United State Figure Skating Team for the Winter Olympics, will help judge Seacoast Skating with the Stars at 2 p.m. Saturday at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond.
She will be joined by U.S. Figure Skating Pairs Champion Sheryl Frank, and last year’s Seacoast Skating with the Stars champion, Sean McGrimley, a physical education teacher at Little Harbor School in Portsmouth.
The show, following the format of television’s “Dancing with the Stars,” pairs six local volunteers with professional skaters to perform a brief routine for the panel of judges.
As in previous years, the show also features performances by Ice Dance International professional skaters, including Ian Lorello, Klabera Komini, Rohene Ward, Neill Shelton, Lara Shelton, Kseniya Ponomaryova, Alissa Czisny and Collin Brubaker.
Starbuck, with her childhood skating partner, Ken Shelley, made skating history in 1968 when the two became the youngest pairs team America had sent to the Olympic Games. That was followed by victories in the U.S. Pairs Championships in 1970, 1971 and 1972. They won the bronze medal at the World Championships in 1971 and 1972. In 1994, they were inducted into the United States Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Starbuck and Shelley turned professional in 1972, headlining “Ice Capades” for four years. In addition to designing choreography for World and Olympic skaters, Starbuck conducts skating workshops around the world, has performed in two feature films, and published her autobiography, “JoJo Starbuck.”
Franks, competing with Michael Botticelli, earned the bronze medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships four consecutive times, won the Eastern U.S. Pairs Championship and finished seventh at the 1980 Winter Olympic Games.
Spectators will can weigh in on this year’s winning pair. Tickets for rink-side viewing include public skating after the show. For details, go to strawberybanke.org.