The Merrimack River Watershed Council is offering a paddling trip May 29 on the Merrimack and Nashua rivers.
Participants can choose a two-hour morning or afternoon paddle; the cost of $50 covers the kayak and equipment rental from North Country Kayak. The 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. trips will begin at Greeley Park in Nashua.
After a two-mile downstream run, paddlers will head upstream on the Nashua River (if the current allows) into the heart of downtown. The journey will continue upstream to a dam alongside the Nashua Public Library.
There paddlers will turn around and follow the Nashua River back down to the Merrimack River, then take a short paddle to the take-out location at Merrill Park in Hudson. The entire trip will cover over four miles.
Since the launch and finishing locations will not be the same, participants will be expected to carpool with two to three others back to the starting location in Greeley Park. The ride should take 10 minutes; everyone will be required to wear a mask.
Any youth attending the kayaking trip must be at least 12 years old and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
To sign up, visit www.merrimack.org