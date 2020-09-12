Lempster officials have taken a property's owners to court to force them to remove gates from a road the town wants to open to snowmobiles and ATVs, one of many such conflicts playing out in the state as off-roading's popularity climbs.
Bean Mountain Road, which Lempster wants to let ATVs use, is classified as a Class VI road -- still owned by a town but no longer maintained.
At a hearing in Sullivan County Court last week, the town sought an injunction to force Kevin and Debra Onella to remove the gates they erected on their land.
“Landowners buy both ends of the road and they think they own the road,” said Steve Wilkie of the New Hampshire Off Highway Vehicle Association.
Debra Onella said Judge Brian Tucker's ruling is pending.
After buying more than 100 acres on Route 10 in the 1980s, the Onellas learned they couldn’t build on the land because it contained the abandoned public road.
After an appeal, the couple was able to build a home on the property, so long as they agreed to maintain the road, the town contends. The town says it also reserved the right to designate Bean Mountain Road for use as a trail.
The Onellas have two gates on the property, which effectively close off the road and block off-roaders. This issue came to a head in February when town officials approved the use of Class VI roads for the new Lempster ATV club.
Wilkie said the state will recognize the ATV club once they have permission to use town roads and trails. That recognition means the club is eligible for state grants to maintain the trails that members use.
New Hampshire charges $30 extra for off-road vehicle registration but waives that extra fee if the owners registering their vehicles are members of a recognized club. New Hampshire has seen memberships in recognized clubs rise from 1,700 in 2017 to more than 10,000 in 2020. The number of clubs has gone from 17 in 2017 to 28 this year.
That is likely to keep increasing as the COVID-19 pandemic sends people outdoors, Wilkie said. Dealers, meanwhile, are reporting a 100% increase in ATV sales.
“The increase in activity brings an increase in problems,” Wilkie said.
A lot of towns are experiencing roadway issues between the off-road clubs, either ATVs or snowmobiles, and property owners who have control over trails and Class VI roads.
“It's a much larger thing than what Lempster is going through,” Wilkie said.
Property owners object to towns giving riders permission to be on the roads, and by extension, on their land.
Municipalities see the benefit in letting the clubs use the roads and then applying for state grants to maintain those roads, which have fallen into disuse, Wilkie said. The roads can also be used by bicyclists, backpackers and hikers, he said.