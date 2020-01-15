HOLDERNESS — Squam Lakes Natural Science Center is extending a hand to would-be anglers on New Hampshire’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday.
“Beneath the snow and ice is a wondrous world of peril: oxygen starts to deplete, food is scarce, and water temperature is barely above 37 degrees Fahrenheit. (Go) in search of fish that remain active under these conditions,” center officials said in describing the program. “Try to entice fish to the end of a line using lures and jigging techniques that mimic their natural food. Learn about fish adaptations by observing fish colors, fins, and mouthparts.”
The center’s Ice Fishing for Families program is for adults and families with children ages 9 and up. It runs from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Participants should wear insulated snow boots with non-cotton socks as well as layers of clothing, sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. Also bring an extra pair of gloves, snacks, a thermos with a hot beverage and a camp chair.
Fishing licenses are not required. To register, call 968-7194, ext. 7.
Meanwhile, for more details about free fishing day and other programs scheduled around the Granite State, visit New Hampshire Fish and Game at wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/free-fishing-day.html.
