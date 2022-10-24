LINCOLN — Years in the making, Loon Mountain Resort has announced that it is expanding and enhancing South Peak with a new, four-person lift and 30 more acres of skiable terrain.
The new terrain will include tree-skiing areas for beginner and intermediate skiers as well as for snowboarders.
The improvements at South Peak will be in place for the 2023-24 season, according to Loon, whose representatives presented the project to the Lincoln Planning Board on Sept. 14.
Minutes from that meeting state that the consensus of the board members was that the project does not require a municipal site plan review. The minutes said there would not be an increase in the number of skiers at the resort, nor would new parking be needed.
In both the minutes and a press release Monday, Brian Norton, who is Loon’s president and general manager, said the primary objectives are to improve the overall guest experience while also alleviating traffic problems in Lincoln.
“Providing lift access and more skiing and riding closer to downtown Lincoln is exciting — and unique — particularly in the East,” said Norton. He added that the Doppelmayr Alpenstar 4-CLF chairlift with loading conveyor will be installed at the bottom of the current Escape Route trail.
The chairlift will carry guests up 500 vertical feet to access Cruiser and other terrain via the Lincoln Express Quad, he said, and it will be located “just a mile and a half from Interstate 93, in the center of Lincoln.”
“The topography here is ideal for learning to ski or snowboard,” said Norton.
Meanwhile, Jay Scambio, COO of Boyne Resorts, which owns Loon, said the South Peak expansion “has been a key part of Loon’s master plan for decades and we are thrilled to be moving towards the next major milestone of Flight Path: 2030,” Loon’s 10-year investment plan, that the resorts made public in 2020.
In an email and a telephone interview Monday, Kevin Bell, vice president of marketing at Loon, said the resort will continue to “limit the number of day tickets sold each day as well as requires Ikon Pass holders to make a reservation prior to their visit. Offering lift access and new terrain at this location (South Peak) aims to get skiers and riders on the mountain quicker.”
He wrote that providing another – fourth — portal “to access the resort is important;” the existing portals are lifts at the Octagon Lodge, Governor’s Base Lodge and Pemigewasset Base Camp.
The new lift’s proximity to downtown Lincoln and Interstate 93, Bell said, “will improve the arrival experience and almost eliminate the need for shuttles to & from this location.”