Signs point the way to South Peak at Loon Mountain in Lincoln, where a new, four-person lift and 30 acres of skiable terrain will be added for the 2023-24 season.

 John Koziol photo/union leader

LINCOLN — Years in the making, Loon Mountain Resort has announced that it is expanding and enhancing South Peak with a new, four-person lift and 30 more acres of skiable terrain.

The new terrain will include tree-skiing areas for beginner and intermediate skiers as well as for snowboarders.