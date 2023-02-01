Getting ready for pond hockey

MEREDITH — After bad weather canceled the 2022 New England Pond Hockey Classic, organizers faced similar challenges this year and — before settling on Lake Waukewan as the “Plan B” venue — even considered flooding the Moultonborough Airport.

On Tuesday, crews from Breakthrough Property Services and Twin Rivers Landscaping were on Lake Waukewan, plowing it flat and then spraying it with water brought up from the depths of the lake.