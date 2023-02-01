MEREDITH — After bad weather canceled the 2022 New England Pond Hockey Classic, organizers faced similar challenges this year and — before settling on Lake Waukewan as the “Plan B” venue — even considered flooding the Moultonborough Airport.
On Tuesday, crews from Breakthrough Property Services and Twin Rivers Landscaping were on Lake Waukewan, plowing it flat and then spraying it with water brought up from the depths of the lake.
By the time the pucks drop Friday for the start of the PHC, which ends with a championship game on Sunday around 1 p.m., about a million gallons of water from the lake will have been pumped up to give it a nice, smooth surface, said Scott Crowder.
“It goes without saying that this has not been a good year for outdoor activities,” said Crowder, a Meredith resident who founded the PHC, now in its 14th year, and who is the event’s self-titled “Commish.”
“We’re out here on Lake Waukewan, which is our “Plan B,’” he said because there’s still open water on Meredith Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Located about a half-mile east of Lake Waukewan, “You could put a boat in Meredith Bay,” which is where the PHC was born, said Crowder.
In 2012 and 2016, poor conditions on Meredith Bay forced the PHC to move onto the shallower, more freezable Lake Waukewan.
Last year, the PHC was back at Meredith Bay but a fluke weather front left the ice rippled and pocked and caused the PHC’s cancellation, less than a day before it was to begin.
The good news in 2023 is that the PHC has worked with what Mother Nature has provided, said Crowder.
Despite some relatively minor changes, the PHC will again host 275 teams from all over who will play 4-on-4, no-goalie, no-slapshot hockey on 26 rinks on about 10 acres of ice along the eastern shore of Lake Waukewan.
There is no parking along the lake on Waukewan Street, but spectators can park at one of several designated parking areas in the downtown and take a free shuttle to the PHC.
Because Lake Waukewan is the source of the Town of Meredith’s water supply, the PHC is asking spectators not to start fires on the lake and that dogs, glass bottles and vehicles are prohibited.
Tents and bobhouses are also discouraged on the ice during the PMC.
“At the end of the day, everyone’s prayers for cold weather have been answered,” said Crowder, although Friday into Saturday is forecast to be especially cold, with lows below zero with wind.
In response to those temperatures, Crowder said emergency-medical technicians will be on Lake Waukewan monitoring players and spectators for frostbite and that the times between games will be compressed.
Whereas in the past a team would play one game mid-morning and another mid-afternoon, in 2023 it will play back-to-back.
“We’re four days out and looking at the forecast and there’s no precipitation but it will be cold, which’ll make it playable,” said Crowder.