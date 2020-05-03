Hanover’s greenbelt around the downtown has gained another large parcel with the conservation of the 250-acre Mink Brook Forest, land that was once slated for a 300-unit housing development.
“We’ve been working on this project for a generation,” said Adair Mulligan, executive director of the Hanover Conservancy.
The town, the Hanover Conservancy and The Trust for Public Land recently announced the plan to preserve the Mink Brook Forest, located along Greensboro Road. J.T. Horn, project manager at The Trust for Public Land, said his organization is helping raise $2.5 million to complete the purchase of the property, with the goal of turning over the deed to the town.
“It’s a strategic piece of land for the town,” Horn said.
The deal to buy the land and add it to the town’s green space comes after years of legal sparring over the property. In 2005, Connecticut developer Paragon Development wanted to build 336 housing units on the property, according to Horn. A neighborhood alliance opposed the development and successfully petitioned the town to change the zoning, according to Horn. Paragon sued the town before the lawsuits were dropped in 2018 and the property went back on the market.
Horn said the property is now to be open for outdoor recreation like hiking, hunting and mountain biking. More importantly, Horn said, the community forest will preserve open green space for a town and region that continues to grow and develop with nearby institutions and employers like Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, bringing more people to the area.
Mulligan calls the property, which includes a meadow on the southern edge of the property and northern uplands, iconic. The Hanover Conservancy, started in the 1990s, has long wanted to keep the property part of the green space around the town.
“The hope was to create a green necklace around downtown. This is quite a jewel in that necklace,” Mulligan said.
Town Manager Julian Griffin said the town now has an arch of open space properties stretching from the town line with Lebanon to the Connecticut River. This green arch runs along populated areas, allowing most residents access the land for recreation.
“People can get out of their neighborhood and onto a trail very readily,” she said.
While the Trust for Public Land will be working with the Hanover Conservancy to raise money needed to complete the purchase, the town will contribute $500,000 for its portion of the project, Griffin said. The Conservation Commission voted to use money from the Conservation Fund, and voters will decide at the June Town Meeting on using other funds to make up the total obligation. Griffin said the purchase will not affect taxpayer rates.