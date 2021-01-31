New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunt lottery is open.
In 2020, 6,013 people entered for the chance to win one of 49 permits, according to Fish and Game officials. Hunters from six other states also won permits in the 2020 lottery.
"While people travel from all over the country to take part in the New Hampshire moose hunt, the majority of permits, almost 85%, are awarded to Granite Staters," Fish and Game officials said in a Facebook post. "The number of permits available to nonresidents is capped, based on the prior year’s sales of nonresident hunting licenses."
The number of moose hunt permits that will be offered for this fall’s hunt has not yet been determined, Wildlife Programs Supervisor Dan Bergeron said in the post.
The lottery entrance fee is $15 for Granite State residents and $25 for nonresidents.
New Hampshire has had an annual moose hunt since 1988, when 75 permits were issued for a three-day hunt in the North Country. The state’s current moose population is estimated to be about 3,000.
The nine-day moose hunt starts the third Saturday in October. This year’s hunt will run from Oct. 16–24.
To enter the lottery, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html where you can enter online or print out a mail-in application.
You can also pick up an application at any Fish and Game license agent, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters, or at Fish and Game regional offices.
Moose hunt lottery applications for 2021 must be postmarked or submitted online by May 28, or delivered to the Licensing Office at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, before 4 p.m. that day.
Winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing on June 18 at the Fish and Game Department headquarters in Concord.