The parking lot and a section of the main trail at Mount Major in Alton will close after Labor Day for work to repair years of erosion along the popular path.
The mountain is known for its sweeping views of Lake Winnipesaukee.
The parking lot on Route 11 will close on Sept. 8 and hikers will be rerouted for the first several hundred feet of the Main (Blue) Trail. The work is expected to last three to four weeks before peak foliage season, said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests.
“The trails are really in need of some help,” he said. “There are some serious erosion issues, especially down near the trailhead.”
The erosion is “washing the mountain right down a small stream and into Lake Winnipesaukee,” Savage said. The $58,000 project to repair, resurface and properly drain the bottom few hundred feet of trail is the first of plans to make sure the reservation is more environmentally sustainable and to improve the trail for hikers. The Boulder (Orange) Trail remains open.
The land used to be privately owned before the Forest Society bought it in 2014.
Erin Amadon of Peter S. Jensen & Associates, LLC, will oversee the project. The work, which has been planned for more than nine months, requires heavy machinery.
“It is going to be a much more interesting start to the walkthrough there, taking hikers past some of the really fascinating large boulders ,” Savage said. “We think it will be a huge improvement.”
During the work, hikers can park on Route 11 and walk down a temporary alternate route.
Savage suspects the original trail evolved over the years without proper maintenance from use by hikers.
“It goes across an area where water routinely flows, so first of all that means your boots are muddy and wet 100 yards into the hike,” he said. “It is not good having thousands of people tromping through that wet area.”
The summit of the mountain provides views of the Sandwich and Presidential mountain ranges with easy access from many points of New England.
“You really see the heart of New Hampshire all from that place,” Savage said. “It is an hour-long hike up to the top. It is a spectacular view for relatively low effort.”
The erosion impacts water quality in the adjacent brook and nearby Lake Winnipesaukee, said Wendy Weisiger, managing forester.
"Mount Major is the most popular peak in central New Hampshire and has been cited as one of the most climbed mountains in the world. That's a lot of feet walking on the trails of Mount Major," she said in a statement.
In the future, the society hopes to add permanent rest rooms in the parking lot, which is leased from the Department of Transportation. The planned work is expected to cost between $750,000 and $1 million.
“We realized that we really need to get in there and address the trail issues,” Savage said. “This is a place that is well loved, perhaps over-loved, and we need to give a little love back to the mountain itself by doing this work.”
The closure will allow the work to get done faster.
Go to forestsociety.org to donate to the project.