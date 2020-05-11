A professor of biological sciences says "murder hornets" could survive in the southern part of New Hampshire.
Donald Chandler teaches courses at the University of New Hampshire’s College of Life Sciences and Agriculture about the biology and diversity of insects. He also serves as a curator of the college’s insect collection.
Chandler said news last week that the Asian giant hornets - scientifically known as Vespa mandarinia – turned up in Washington state last year has turned into quite the topic in the entomological blogosphere.
When asked if the hornets could survive in the Granite State, Chandler said that based on the few statements he could find about the hornets’ native range, southern New Hampshire seems to be comparable to the very northernmost portions of their range in Eurasia.
“It looks to be likely for southern New Hampshire, probably doubtful for northern New Hampshire,” Chandler said.
At up to two inches long, Chandler said these hornets are not a welcome addition to North American habitats. They can wipe out entire bee colonies in hours and are estimated to kill about 50 humans in Japan every year by stinging them.
“By all accounts you would not want to be stung by one, and if they sting multiple times, they have been known to kill people. Anaphylactic shock is the usual issue, as it is for honeybees when people have been sensitized,” Chandler said.
People have shown concern about the hornets migrating across the country and jokes were posted online this weekend about getting hornets stuck in face masks while shoveling snow in May. Most experts say that migration is highly improbable, but there is the possibility they could be inadvertently transported to New England.
For those who study the lives of America’s native bees, the fate of the honeybee population is at stake if the hornets are not eradicated.
Paige Embry is the author of “Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them.” She lives in Seattle.
In an article for “Scientific American” published last week, Embry said unlike their Asian kin, our honeybees do not respond to the scent marker of a scout hornet, or form bee balls around them to increase their collective temperature to a point where the scout dies from heat, protecting the honeybee hive.
“Even assuming experts find a way to protect honeybees and beekeepers, if V. mandarinia is not eradicated, then wild honey bees and other social insects—such as bumblebees, which have no defenses—will be on their own against a fierce new predator,” Embry wrote.