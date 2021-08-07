The mysterious songbird deaths around the country have reached Connecticut, as expected.
Three birds have been found in the state which, based on preliminary test results, have symptoms which match cases of dead birds in other states. While that’s a very small number, says Connecticut Audubon Society Executive Director Patrick Comins, “we only ever find a tiny percentage of birds that die.”
The three birds’ deaths, Comins says, are “almost certainly a result of this condition.” Comins uses vague terms like “condition” because it is still unclear whether or not this is a virus, a disease or something else.
The best way to limit the spread, Comins says, is to “reduce the artificial points of concentration for birds,” namely birdfeeders. “A grackle could go to the feeder, fly off and infect other grackles.”
The alarm was first raised in early July, when hundreds of bird deaths had been confirmed in other states and migratory patterns and other factors suggested that a Connecticut outbreak was inevitable. At that time, the condition was limited to songbirds.
The Audubon Society recommended the removal of birdfeeders, hummingbird feeders, birdbaths and other items that encourage different species of birds to congregate. That recommendation is still in effect.
“What we have is a syndrome, a set of symptoms that indicates something,” Comins says. “If we can identify the culprit, we can do something to eliminate it.”
There are devastating long-term environmental consequences to the mass death of any bird species. “Even the possibility of a contagious wildlife disease makes us very cautious,” said Comins.
He points out there have already been consequences to humans. Not selling birdseed and birdfeeders “is damaging to local businesses. It’s a huge business in Connecticut.” There are also psychological issues — “seeing birds at the window is calming.”
Comins says the Connecticut Audubon Society is coordinating reports and studies with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other state agencies as well as the National Audubon Society. “Universities, states and federal agencies are all studying this,” Comins says.
The Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, a part of the Department of Pathobiology and Veterinary Science at UConn, has been doing diagnostic tests to assist the DEEP in its data-gathering process.
The U.S. Geological Survey is one of the federal agencies that commented on the songbird deaths in July, stating that “no definitive cause(s) of illness or death have been determined at this time.”
About the condition killing birds
Originally seen to affect songbirds, there is now evidence that the condition is affecting non-songbirds and even woodpeckers. The songbirds most commonly affected include the American robin, blue jay, common grackle, yellowtail flicker, European starling, northern cardinal, house finch, house sparrow, Eastern bluebird, red-bellied woodpecker, and Carolina wren.
Feeders help spread the condition among different bird species, but aren’t necessarily a cause. The condition affects “feeder birds” such as blue jays, but also “non-feeder birds” such as bluebirds.
Some ways in which the condition might be contagious have been ruled out, but Comins says “it acts like something contagious.”
Bird migration patterns are a likely cause of the spread. Meanwhile, Comins says, “we have other birds that have died mysteriously” in the state that may or may not be connected to this condition.
The dead birds have been tested for known common bird-killing diseases such as finch conjunctivitis or salmanellosis, and a connection has not been found. Also ruled out: avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease viruses, paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses, poxviruses and Trichomonas parasites.
In some areas, such as the state of Virginia, reports of dead songbirds “are dying down,” Comins says. “There could be several reasons for that,” including less sightings by people who’ve removed their birdfeeders. There are examples of viruses and diseases whose occurrences can rise and fall, he says.
About birdfeeders
Taking down birdfeeders is a recommendation, not a ban, Comins says. The Audubon Society is still selling birdfeeders and seed at its centers. “This is a recommendation for the birds’ safety.”
Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire have taken similar approaches to Connecticut, asking that birdfeeders be removed and dead birds reported. The approach is considered more proactive than that of some other states, including New York and Vermont.
If you do decide to feed birds, “wear gloves,” Comins says. “We don’t know what this is.”
The Connecticut DEEP notes that “songbirds and hummingbirds have an abundant supply of natural sources of insects, seeds, fruit, and nectar at this time of year.” Birds will not starve due to a lack of birdfeeders.
The Audubon Society has been running a monthly webinar series on YouTube, covering a variety of ways to help and protect birds.
How to report an infected bird
Telltale signs center around the birds’ eyes which can be swollen or cloudy and have crusty discharges.
Live birds with the condition may have their sense of balance impaired.
If the bird is alive, contact a state-appointed rehabilitator. Information on rehabbers in various parts of the state is at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Rehabilitator/Dealing-with-Distressed-Wildlife.
Take a photograph of a dead bird from a safe distance, focusing the camera on the bird’s eyes. Send the photo to the DEEP.
Dispose of the bird. Don’t touch it with your hands: use disposable gloves or cover your hands with a plastic bag. Double-bag it so that it can not affect other birds or animals, then put it in the trash.
For further guidance, contact the DEEP Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011.
The Connecticut Audubon Society has been updating information on songbird deaths on the homepage of its website, ctaudubon.org.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.