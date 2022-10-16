Left to right: Ben Wilson, NH’s state historic-preservation officer; Shawn Costello and Scott Halvorson, of the Nansen Ski Club; pose with Phil Bryce, the former director of the NH Division of Parks and Recreation; Shawn Marquis, NSC president; and Jesse Zacrow, volunteer program manager for Parks and Recreation, for a photo Oct. 13 at the NSC’s warming hut at Milan Hill State Park. Bryce earlier presented the Club with the National Association of State Park Directors President’s Award for the Club’s longtime partnership with the State.
Left to right: Ben Wilson, NH’s state historic-preservation officer; Shawn Costello and Scott Halvorson, of the Nansen Ski Club; pose with Phil Bryce, the former director of the NH Division of Parks and Recreation; Shawn Marquis, NSC president; and Jesse Zacrow, volunteer program manager for Parks and Recreation, for a photo Oct. 13 at the NSC’s warming hut at Milan Hill State Park. Bryce earlier presented the Club with the National Association of State Park Directors President’s Award for the Club’s longtime partnership with the State.
MILAN — Currently known for its efforts to bring the Nansen Ski Jump back to competitive glory, the Nansen Ski Club was recently honored by a national group for having one of the longest partnerships with the State’s Division of Parks and Recreation.
The National Association of State Park Directors President’s Award was presented to the NSC at its Oct. 13 meeting at Milan Hill State Park, where the club has a warming hut.
According to the President’s Award, the NSC since 2006, has continuously supported Milan Hill State Park in what is among the longest-running volunteer partnerships “in the New Hampshire State Park system.”
The club, the award said, “expanded efforts outside of maintaining trails, engaging visitors, and promoting cross country skiing by procuring funding to restore and reengineer ‘Big Nansen,’ historic site to the first two Winter Olympic trials. The volunteer group’s time and dedication to improve recreation in the Berlin community will be felt for generations.”
At the time it was built in 1938, the Nansen Ski Jump was the largest ski jump in the U.S., and, the Division of Parks and Recreation said, was to have been — along with venues in neighboring Berlin and in North Conway — a co-host of the 1944 Winter Olympics, which were canceled due to World War II.
Working with the state, the NSC is revitalizing the “Big” Nansen for eventual re-use; the duo has also installed three smaller jumps at the Nansen Ski Jump State Historic Site.
Dormant for more than 40 years, the Nansen Ski Jump — on the new 38-meter hill — returned to hosting competitions on Jan. 23 and it is anticipated that it will host one or more events in 2023.
Benjamin Wilson, the director of the Division of Historical Resources — which with the divisions of Parks and Recreation; Forests and Lands; State Library and State Council on the Arts constitute the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources — recalled that before he got involved with the NSC to save the Nansen Ski Jump, he was a youngster who was awed by the Nansen Ski Jump.
As the Wilson family made the long drive from its home, up NH Route 16 to go skiing at the then Wilderness Ski Area at the then Balsams Resort in Dixville, Wilson said he’d stare at the ski jump.
“It stood up there like a big dinosaur,” said Wilson, adding that “We were big fans of the agony of defeat” as well.
The reference was to ABC’s Wide World of Sports, whose opening montage featured a ski jumper crashing spectacularly off a jump in Germany. That ski jumper — Vinko Bogataj of Slovenia — toured the “Big Nansen” and its sister hills last month as part of a reunion of collegiate ski jumpers.
Shawn Marquis, president of the NSC, said the club was thrilled to receive the President’s Award from the National Association of State Park Directors, whose mission is to “promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health and economy.”
Marquis said the NSC still has “some big mountains to climb,” but that in conjunction with the state, “We’ll keep on keeping on with the good work.”