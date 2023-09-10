US-NEWS-NEW-ENGLAND-TRAIL-VOLUNTEERS-MAINTAIN-1-MLV.jpg

Jerry Sambrook, of Southwick, and Heather Wyman, of Westfield, are two volunteers who drive people around the Westfield River Crossing of the New England National Scenic Trail when the water is too high.  

 Jeanette DeForge/Republican staff

WESTFIELD, Massachusetts — In this case, it’s OK to take rides from strangers.

When people hiking the New England National Scenic Trail find themselves blocked by a rain-swollen Westfield River with a fast-moving current, Heather Wyman, Jerry Sambrook or a host of other volunteers will come to the rescue.

Jerry Sambrook, of Southwick, points to a sandbar on the Westfield River where hikers can cross the New England Trail when the water is low enough. He is one of several volunteers who will drive hikers when the river cannot be crossed.  
The Westfield River blocks the passage along the New England National Scenic Trail. The river can be waded through on a shallow sandbar which can be seen where the water surface changes. The trail is picked up next to the tree with the white blaze. 