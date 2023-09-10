WESTFIELD, Massachusetts — In this case, it’s OK to take rides from strangers.
When people hiking the New England National Scenic Trail find themselves blocked by a rain-swollen Westfield River with a fast-moving current, Heather Wyman, Jerry Sambrook or a host of other volunteers will come to the rescue.
They meet hikers stuck at mile 113 (or mile 95 if heading south) and give them a lift to the other side of the river, saving them the 3.7-mile walk around to reach the trail connection. They don’t even complain about muddy hiking boots.
“Everyone is so appreciative that they don’t have to walk,” Wyman said.
The two, who are members of the New England National Scenic Trail Council, are also among 21 people or groups who say they adopted different sections of the 235-mile trail, which is one of 11 National Scenic Trails in the country designated by the National Park Service.
“We pick people up from both sides and it isn’t just here. I’ve done it up and down the whole state. I’ve actually grabbed people in New Hampshire and brought them down to Connecticut,” Sambrook said.
Wyman tells stories of collecting hikers at the crossing and ferrying them to a local hotel for the night. The next morning she’ll drop them back at the spot where they left off so they can resume their journey.
The New England Trail starts at Long Island Sound in Guilford, Connecticut, and ends in Royalston. It’s not as long or well known as, say, the Georgia-to-Maine Appalachian Trail which includes a 90-mile segment in the Berkshires, but is special to the Pioneer Valley’s trail since it cuts through multiple towns including Southwick, West Springfield, Holyoke, Amherst and Wendell.
The land it crosses is owned by a wide variety of conservation organizations and private landowners and is managed by multiple partners through the Appalachian Mountain Club, the Connecticut Forest and Park Association with the National Park Service.
It winds its way over the Mount Tom and Mount Holyoke ranges and summits Mount Grace in Warwick. Its path brings hikers through Robinson State Park in Agawam, to the summit of Mount Lincoln in Belchertown and through Lake Wyola State Park in Shutesbury.
People hiking the entire trail face two river crossings: one at the Connecticut River (to get across, hikers are advised to arrange for an Uber since it is a 10-mile walk around over busy streets and under at least one highway underpass) and the one at the Westfield River.
“This river crossing is kind of a notorious one because it used to have a way to cross,” Wyman said.
“It was a hand trolley. They took it out in 1977 and my grandfather and I put it back in,” Sambrook added. “Later in 1977, the state came back, or maybe it was the town, removed what we did and welded it.”
The hand trolley was used by the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps to ferry across equipment, and it was once used to test to flow and depth of the river, he said.
While it would be nice to have a crossing return, it’s unlikely, so volunteers step in to help.
In most seasons, there are times when people can wade across the Westfield River. Wyman recommends splashing through the water in shoes that don’t absorb a lot of water, saying mesh sneakers that dry quickly work well. Hiking poles also make it easier.
“It is usually pretty good to walk across from the end of May into September or October. The only reason it isn’t good in October and November is due to colder water, and typically in the fall, we get a little more moisture than the rest of the year,” Sambrook said.
Looking north from the riverbank where the trail hits the Westfield River, hikers can see the white blazes where the trail picks up. When the river is low enough, they can see stone steps that lead from the river bank to the trail.
But with the large amount of rain that the region has seen this year, the steps haven’t been visible for most of the season, Sambrook said.
The passage is also a little deceptive. If hikers try to take a direct path across the river from the end of the trail to the other, they will encounter chest-deep water. But there is an arc-shaped sandbar where the river is shallow. It is noticeable because of surface of the water at the sandbar is smoother.
“It is mostly rocks. Once you see it, it is nice to cross,” Wyman said.
There are probably 30 people who through-hike the trail every season. Some split up the hike, doing it section by section over a longer period of time, while others tackle the entire 235 miles all at once. It is hard to say exactly how many people complete the journey because no one has to sign an official register, Sambrook said.
“We have a hike 50 and hike 100 challenge. If you hike any 50 or 100 miles on the New England Scenic Trail in a year, you can get a really cool badge and it changes every year,” Wyman said, adding it is all on an honor system.
The volunteers also don’t keep a record of how many people they ferry across the Westfield River, and since multiple people will answer a call for help, it is even harder to keep track, she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic when a lot more people were getting outdoors, the number of hikers on the New England Scenic Trail was greater than ever. Surprisingly, this season the requests for rides has seemed lighter even though the water has been higher, Sambrook said.
How it generally works is people who are planning a hike requiring a Westfield River crossing will contact Wyman, whose email appears on the New England Scenic Trail webpage, or Sambrook through the New England Trail Hikers Facebook page that he administers.
The hikers will give a date and approximate time they expect to hit the crossing, and then they will typically swap phone numbers so they can text or call when they get closer. The volunteers’ phone numbers are not readily available so hikers do have to plan ahead.
“I used to work a whooping three miles from here and my boss was awesome. He would say, ‘I know what you do, it’s for a good cause so go do it,” Sambrook said.
An engineer who has worked in the aerospace industry, for the U.S. Navy and in telecommunications at different times, Sambrook said he switched jobs so he needs a little more notice now.
Wyman, a certified dental practice management administrator for Dr. David Cordes Orthodontics, works in downtown Westfield so she, too, can pop out of her job for a pickup during the day as long as she has a little warning.
Both got involved in volunteering for the New England Trail around 2016. Wyman said she simply saw a notice in an Appalachian Mountain Club newsletter looking for volunteers to adopt a part of the trail.
“I did a lot of hiking up in New Hampshire,” she said. “I’ve been hiking a lot for a long time, but the trail that went by my house I didn’t even think about.”
She started working with Patrick Fletcher, who worked with the late U.S. Rep. John Olver to get the New England Scenic Trail officially named a national trail in 2009 and was the long-time chairman of the council. When he died, she ended up taking his post temporarily even though she was relatively new to the organization.
“I’m the person who comes fills in when something is needed,” she said. “The basic job was to run a meeting and I can do that.”
While she is good with organizing and fine with clearing brush, Wyman said she relies on other volunteers for bridge building and repair since her carpentry skills are pretty much non-existent.
For years Sambrook, who lives in Southwick, worked as a volunteer for the Midstate Trail in Worcester County. When he finished doing that, he connected with a few people on Facebook and started working on the New England Trail because “I am a moron,” he joked.
Along with maintaining a section of the trail — which can be anything including fixing bridges, creating a stone step passage and clearing downed trees — Sambrook also agreed to oversee the New England Scenic Trail Hikers Facebook page.
He said he is a strict monitor, banning any political or offensive commentary. He wants the page to be about the trail so people can share intelligence about trail conditions and hiking logistics and are free to ask questions without getting snarky replies.
Joining the council was a homecoming for him.
There is a photo taken in 1967 of Sambrook and his grandfather walking the trail. In 1977, the two of them, with support from his grandmother, through hiked the route, which was known then as the M&M Trail.
“It has given me a lot of joy in life,” he said. “In 2017 I got really connected back with it by through-hiking it on the 40th anniversary of the hike with my grandfather.”
The two can offer a ton of fun facts about the trail. For example: The only Massachusetts restaurant located on the trail is Little George’s on Westfield Road in West Springfield, a stone chimney near the Westfield crossing is the remnants of a Civilian Conservation Corps camp and there is a rare grove of mature American chestnut trees on an undisclosed location along the trail.
They have also met some great people, like Harold Akey, a long-term trail maintainer whose name is now on a new tent site in West Springfield that volunteers built to honor his years of work and Arlette Laan, the first woman and fourth person to hike every national trail in the country and a “a wicked sweet person,” Sambrook said.
The New England Scenic Trail travels through 41 communities and mostly follows the route of three historic trails: the Mattabesett, the Metacomet and the Monadnock. The Monadnock still exists in a form when it continues into New Hampshire.
The trails have been rerouted and changed over the years due to property owners who don’t want people on their land or for other reasons. That includes six connecting sections that run through towns such as Belchertown, Pelham, Shutesbury and Montague, Sambrook said.
About 40% of the land is protected conservation owned by organizations such as the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and the remaining 60% runs through private property. This summer, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service purchased about 200 acres of farm and forest land for $2 million, which became the first federally-owned land along the New England Trail.
The property, located on the western slope of Provin Mountain, is in Southwick and includes one-third of a mile of the trail, according to the Trust for Public Land.
“It is the very first land purchase that is tied to the New England Scenic trail and they are now talking about what we can use it for,” Wyman said.
One of their ideas is to build tent platforms on the property since there are few camping spots along the New England Trail.
