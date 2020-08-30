GORHAM — A new entry point on Route 16 to the Coos County-wide ATV trail system is expected to reduce traffic 80 to 90% on the Route 2 portal, a state official says.
That reduction, said Chris Gamache, chief of the New Hampshire Bureau of Trails, should cut down on the noise, dust and nuisance complaints that led to the filing of a lawsuit in 2018 against the state and town of Gorham.
Audrey Albert, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said she hopes that the additional entryway will work as intended, noting that conditions near the Route 2 portal sometimes have been “unlivable” for her and her neighbors.
“The traffic (on Route 2) goes by in a few seconds,” said Albert, whereas “these things (ATVs) rev and race” for protracted periods.
Gamache said the new portal opening Wednesday represents a two-year effort by the state, Gorham, the Presidential OHRV Club and two private landowners and will mean a shorter trip on public roads for riders.
It will be maintained by the state and the Presidential OHRV Club, he said, and will be heavily promoted through signage at the Route 2 portal and via an educational outreach to ATV-rental businesses. Riders would park in a lot located above the Eastern Depot Restaurant.
With those efforts, “I see an 80 to 90 percent traffic-use on the new route,” said Gamache, although he did not detail how he derived the figure.
Preston Baillargeon, trail master of the Presidential OHRV Club, said the new portal should “alleviate a lot of the traffic” at the Route 2 portal.
He attributed some of the conflicts between residents and riders to the explosive growth of ATV riding.
Since 2010, when his club was founded, the sport has grown “tenfold,” said Baillargeon, while his club, which fluctuated between 60 and 80 members, now has more than 300.
Gamache said the Route 2 portal has been “significantly policed” this summer, although Albert said that isn’t always the case.
ATVs are not to operate a half-hour after dusk, said Albert, who recalled having to call Gorham police recently to report ATVs out after 9:30 p.m.
Albert stressed that she is not anti-ATV, adding that she recognizes the economic importance of the ATV trails to Gorham and Coos County.
“With the opening of the new parking lot and alternative trail on Route 16, there is no reason to keep the present parking lot and portion of the Presidential Rail Trail on Route 2 in our neighborhood open,” she said in an email last week. “The alternate route provides all the same access to all facilities: hotels, restaurants, shops and gas stations. The present trail in our residential neighborhood is no longer necessary.”
Albert said she looks forward to a resolution.
“I feel so sad,” she said. “This (issue of ATVs) has turned townspeople against townspeople.”