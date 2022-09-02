CONCORD — New Hampshire’s fall hunting seasons kicked off on Sept. 1, with the opening of black bear and gray squirrel seasons.
Archery seasons for turkey and white-tailed deer get underway Sept. 15, and the statewide resident Canada goose hunt runs Sept. 1-25.
Highlights of New Hampshire’s hunting seasons can be found in the New Hampshire Hunting and Trapping Digest, which includes New Hampshire hunting season dates, bag limits, check station locations and more. Hunters and trappers can pick up a free copy at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department headquarters or their local license agent when they buy their license.
The digest can also be viewed online at www.huntnh.com/hunting/publications.html. Other helpful online resources include the most recent Wildlife Harvest Summary Report and the Small Game Summary Report.
Hunters look forward to the opening day of deer season all year, and the much-anticipated regular firearms deer-hunting season starts on Nov. 9.
Both the archery and regular firearms seasons for deer will again end one week early in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) A. Check the Hunting Digest for WMU-specific either-sex deer hunting regulations and additional bear hunting opportunities. This fall’s shotgun turkey season will again run for seven days (Oct. 10-16) and includes a full weekend.
The following is a general overview of New Hampshire’s fall hunting seasons. Be sure to consult the Digest or visit www.huntnh.com for additional information.
As the fall hunting seasons begin, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department asks hunters not to use natural urine-based deer lures. These products can potentially spread Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a neurological disorder that is always fatal to white-tailed deer and moose. Synthetic lures are suggested. Do your part and help keep our deer herd free of CWD. Learn more at www.huntnh.com/wildlife/cwd.
Get out and enjoy New Hampshire’s big woods safely by wearing hunter/blaze orange. With more than a million acres of public land open to hunting and outdoor recreation, blaze orange is the safe choice for all outdoor enthusiasts this fall.