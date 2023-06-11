Dismantling a rifle
Buy Now

Kurt DeVetter of Goffstown, left, and Billy Brown of Hopkinton dismantle a surrendered rifle.

 Roberta Baker/Union Leader

CONCORD — The collection box at “Guns to Gardens” on Saturday in the parking lot behind Concord Wesley United Methodist Church held a trove of pieces for making garden tools or art: triggers, bolts, chambers, stocks and barrels — all bound for a foundry in Connecticut, where they will be smelted and potentially remade into almost anything but a firearm.

Nancy Brown of Hopkinton, a volunteer from GunSense NH, a project of the political action group Granite State Progress, and a coordinator of Guns to Gardens, has a heart pendant fabricated from a melted-down gun barrel.